The CRA Wants You To Beware Of Tax Schemes — Here Are Tips On How To Spot Them

Can you recognize a tax scam when you see one?

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime

It's that time of year again in Canada...tax season! The Canada Revenu Agency (CRA) wants you to beware of tax schemes that promise to reduce your taxes and are sharing tips and warning signs on how to spot them.

According to the CRA, tax schemes are "plans and arrangements that attempt to deceive taxpayers by promising to reduce the taxes they owe, either through large deductions, or through promising tax free income."

jobs in montreal

The CRA Is Hiring Montreal Students & The Jobs Pay Up To $25/Hour

Get those resumes ready!

Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime

Searching for a job as a student is no easy feat, but luckily the CRA is hiring! The Canada Revenue Agency is looking for full-time students to fill various positions throughout Quebec for the summer 2022, fall 2022, and winter 2023 seasons.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) states on the job listing page that they administer tax laws across Canada and "administer various social economic benefit and incentive programs delivered through the tax system," — and they're looking for some extra help.

Revenu Québec Published A List Of Major Changes Affecting 2021 Taxes

The changes affect some tax credits.

Revenu Québec

This year, like every year, you probably owe the government money. But the sum you pay might be a little different. Revenu Québec has shared a list of major changes affecting the 2021 tax year.

The changes mean that some households could end up with more money in their pockets.

It's Tax Season In Canada & You Can Get Up To $500 For Working From Home

Turns out it pays to spend your days in sweatpants. 💰

Wouter | Unsplash

We come bearing good news for Canadians who work from home! Turns out spending your days in sweatpants has more benefits than just comfort — you also get money back from the federal government for doing so.

Tax season in Canada is here and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is offering a great tax credit to people who worked from home during the 2021 tax year.

