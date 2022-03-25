Trending Topics

Revenu Québec Has Student Jobs That Pay Up To $26.96/Hour

Want Revenu Québec to pay you for a change?

Senior Editor
Revenu Québec worker holds a document while looking at a computer screen with other workers in the background.

Revenu Québec has hundreds of student jobs available and is currently accepting applications. The jobs and internships are based in cities across the province, including Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, Brossard, Gatineau and Quebec City.

There are opportunities for students in high school, college and university. Wages depend on the education level required for a given position, according to an online FAQ page. Jobs or internships that require a high school level of education pay $15.53/hour; those that require a college education pay $19.67/hour; first-year university education, $23.03/hour; and second or third year, $26.96.

These wages include what Revenu Québec describes as a premium to make up for benefits for which students are not eligible.

Students have to be enrolled either full or part-time at their school, or be registered in an exchange program to land one of the agency's jobs. Students in their last year can also apply.

They also need to be Canadian citizens or permanent residents or hold a valid study permit.

Revenu Québec suggests student work hours could be flexible to accommodate their availability both between and during semesters.

It also raises the possibility of regular employment at the competition of a student job or internship.

Students can apply by completing an electronic form and submitting their CV through the Revenu Québec jobs portal. The agency says "only those who meet the required profile will be invited to complete the selection process."

Revenu Québec is accepting applications on a rolling basis for jobs and internships scheduled to take place until January 31, 2023.,

