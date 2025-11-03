8 short and sweet road trips from Montreal that aren't Mont Tremblant
Visit these spots in 3 hours or less. 🚗
Time to hit the road! Montreal is surrounded by so many dreamy destinations that make for an easy road trip.
While Mont Tremblant usually steals the spotlight, there are many other places worth exploring just a few hours away from the city.
Whether you’re craving a cozy small-town getaway, a gastronomic adventure, or a place to unwind surrounded by nature, these short and sweet road trips from Montreal have something for everyone.
From historic cities to charming villages tucked in the mountains, here are eight easy road trips from the city that prove you don't have to go far to feel worlds away.
Stowe
Why You Need To Go: Stowe is a beautiful small town in the U.S. state of Vermont, located just over 2 hours from Montreal.
The town offers a picture-perfect downtown area with well-preserved historic buildings, scenic parks and forest areas, and unique cultural experiences that make it well worth crossing the border for.
Don't miss a chance to see the iconic Stowe Community Church. Built in 1863, the beautiful church continues to serve the community, and its iconic white steeple is especially stunning to see in the fall.
In town, you'll find tons of charming storefronts where you can shop hand-crafted goods, local art, stylish apparel and Vermont-made treats, as well as restaurants serving up everything from casual bites to gourmet meals on Mountain Road.
Lac Brome
Why You Need To Go: Located about 75 minutes from Montreal in the heart of the Eastern Townships, Lac-Brome has everything you need for the perfect autumn escape, including pretty country roads, seven picturesque hamlets and villages, and of course, a magnificent lake.
The area actually consists of several villages. The most famous here may be Knowlton, a Victorian village where you'll find stately homes and picturesque scenery.
One particularly pretty spot is the Coldbrook Path. This wooded trail connects the heart of the village to the Lake Brome Path, following a beautiful creek that leads to a picturesque park perfect for spending time outdoors.
Sherbrooke
Why You Need To Go: Located about an hour and 30 minutes from Montreal, Sherbrooke offers a perfect mix of culture and outdoor fun that makes it one of Quebec's most underrated escapes.
This lively university town in the Eastern Townships is bursting with energy. Here, you can wander along the Magog River Gorge, explore nature trails just minutes from the city centre, or spend an afternoon hopping between cafes, art galleries and museums.
Foodies will love the local markets and farm-to-table restaurants, while outdoor enthusiasts can head to nearby Mont-Bellevue for hiking or biking.
A unique sight in the city is the Sherbrooke Murals circuit, comprising 18 large outdoor murals painted on the walls of several buildings in downtown Sherbrooke.
Sutton
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in the Eastern Townships, about 1 hour and 20 minutes from Montreal, Sutton is a picture-perfect mountain village that feels designed for an autumn getaway.
Mont Sutton offers a setting for numerous adventures. Here, you can go mountain biking, enjoy ziplining or a zipline coaster, and explore a network of scenic hiking trails.
The Sentier du Village-Montagne trail connects the mountain and the heart of the village, allowing visitors to walk from the village all the way to the mountain.
The area is also known for its rolling vineyards and artisan food producers, so whether you're into adventure or gastronomy, you’ll find it here.
Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: Located about 2 hours from Montreal, Ottawa makes for a great day trip or weekend getaway spot.
Canada’s capital is so much more than just politics and Parliament Hill, though — it’s a city full of green spaces, riverside views, and hidden gems waiting to be explored.
Spend your weekend wandering through the ByWard Market, trying local eats and craft beer, or checking out world-class museums like the National Gallery and the Canadian Museum of Nature.
Pay a visit to the nearby Gatineau Park for stunning views of turquoise lakes, fall foliage, and scenic trails to explore.
Kingston
Why You Need To Go: Just a few hours from Montreal, this historic lakeside city is packed with charm.
Known for its striking 19th-century limestone architecture (which even earned it the nickname of the "Limestone City"), Kingston is a great base for exploring the Thousand Islands, as well as the St. Lawrence River and its national park.
Here, you can stroll along Lake Ontario or explore local boutiques and art galleries in the downtown core. History buffs will love Fort Henry and the Kingston Penitentiary tours, while foodies can enjoy the city’s culinary scene.
If you work up a thirst, Kingston boasts nine different breweries, including Ontario’s oldest brewpub, the Kingston Brewing Company, where you can grab a drink.
One of the best ways to see the city is by hopping on a Kingston Trolley Tour. The trolley route covers all of Kingston's old town and shopping district, as far East as Fort Henry and as far West as the Kingston Penitentiary.
Lake Placid
Why You Need To Go: Located just under 3 hours from Montreal, Lake Placid is a village in New York that offers open-air spaces, fresh air and prime outdoor adventures, and is one of the oldest vacation destinations in the United States.
The region is home to incredible hiking opportunities and many of the famed Adirondack High Peaks. Take a scenic drive through Cascade Pass, or go mountain biking through gorgeous fall foliage.
On the village's Main Street, you'll find tons to see and do, including coffee shops, boutiques and local eateries.
Quebec City
Why You Need To Go: Located 2 and a half hours from Montreal, Quebec City offers the perfect blend of cosmopolitan charm and outdoor beauty.
Visit Old Quebec, the only fortified city north of Mexico, to find cobblestone paths, postcard-worthy streets and tons of historic gems. Then, explore the shops and marina of Old Port, and soak in the atmosphere of the Plains of Abraham and Parliament Hill.
Once you've had your fill of city wandering, head just outside the city to Jacques-Cartier National Park, Montmorency Falls Park or the Valleé Bras du Nord for hiking, biking and scenic views.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.