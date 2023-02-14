The Trailer For Céline Dion's Movie With Priyanka Chopra Just Dropped & She Serves Some Vocals
It's creepy. It's sweet. It basically summarizes the entire plot. And, at the very end, it features a small sample of the Canadian superstar's vocal prowess.
Céline Dion plays herself — or at least a version of herself — in the upcoming rom-com Love Again starring Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan. More specifically, Céline is the sage love expert that nudges along the budding romance between Mira (Chopra), a widow sending messages to her late husband's cell number, and Rob (Heughan), the man who now owns the recycled number.
The first trailer dropped on Valentine's Day. It's creepy. It's sweet. It basically summarizes the entire plot. And, at the very end, it features a small sample of the Canadian superstar's vocal prowess — a talent she uses to prove her identity with Mira.
The trailer only features a few lines from Céline, herself. They include: "you obviously know nothing about it... love," "love doesn't always follow the rules," and "things like this don't just happen."
LOVE AGAIN - Official Trailer (HD)www.youtube.com
The whole thing is set to Dion's triumphant romantic ballad, "It's All Coming Back To Me Now."
Chopra's real-life husband Nick Jonas makes a cameo too, apparently as Mira's horny rebound date.
Love Again hits theatres on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14, 2023.