Céline Dion Shared Her Diagnosis With A 'Rare' Neurological Disorder In An Emotional Video
It's called Stiff-Person Syndrome.
In an emotional video posted to social media Thursday, Céline Dion shared her diagnosis of Stiff-Person Syndrome, a condition she called a "very rare neurological disorder."
"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything I've been going through," she said in the video.
She called herself an "open book" but admitted it took her a while to reach a point where she was comfortable sharing details of her health with fans. "But I'm ready now."
According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS) is "characterized by fluctuating muscle rigidity in the trunk and limbs and a heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms."
Céline has been open about her struggle with muscle spasms in the last year, postponing and cancelling tour dates as a result of the problem. She said Friday that SPS is the cause.
The spasms, she added "affect every aspect of [her] daily life," from walking to singing.
Visibly tearing up, Céline said she's surrounded by a "great team of doctors" and her supportive family. She also said she's working with a sports medicine therapist every day.
In the meantime, she's further postponing spring 2023 European tour dates to 2024 and cancelling eight shows in the summer of 2023.
"I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment," she said, thanking fans for their loving messages on social media.
"All I know is singing is what I've done all my life and it's what I love to do the most."
"I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery."
