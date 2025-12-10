A free drone light show & DJ set are taking over ROYALMOUNT's skating rink this weekend
Plus free skate rentals and hot chocolate. ⛸️🍫
Montreal's winter nights are getting a free upgrade this weekend. If you want a different kind of night out that doesn’t cost a thing, this one’s an easy yes.
On Saturday, December 13, ROYALMOUNT is hosting a totally complimentary drone light show with a live DJ set beside its outdoor skating rink in the Urban Park. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the rink open the whole time.
Skate rentals are complimentary for the night, and there'll be hot chocolate on site to keep things cozy while you groove to the beats. At 8 p.m., the drones take over the sky in a show choreographed live to the DJ’s set, turning the rink into a full light-and-sound spectacular.
And the DJ lineup is stacked. DJ Apollo brings open-format club sets and mashups; Mando, a Vietnamese-Canadian artist, mixes hyperpop, Y2K nostalgia, and fluid genre-blending experimentation; Vina Vaselina is repping the Bahay Collective; and FIXX, part of Montreal producer/creative crew FOR THE ART, rounds out the night.
Whether you take to the ice or just absorb the vibes, it's worth coming through for the music, spectacle and bottomless hot chocolate.
If you're driving in, you can also get complimentary parking for up to four hours, so it's a low-effort Saturday plan that offers a big payoff: A free drone show, live DJs, skating and hot chocolate — all in one place, all for zero dollars.
Free drone show and DJ at ROYALMOUNT
Price Complementary, including skate rental and hot chocolate.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, December 13, 2025. Drone show at 8 p.m.
Address: Le Parc Urbain, ROYALMOUNT - 5050, chem. de la Côte-de-Liesse, Mont-Royal, QC