Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

A massive FREE New Year's Eve party with fireworks & live music is coming to Montreal

A new holiday tradition is coming to the Old Port.

An outdoor New Year's Eve event in Montreal.

A brand-new outdoor celebration called Grand Minuit is taking over the Old Port for New Year's Eve.

@grandminuitmontreal | Instagram
Contributor

If you think you need to hop on a plane to Times Square to ring in the New Year properly, think again. Montreal is going big this December 31, and it's doing it without charging you a cent.

A brand-new outdoor celebration called Grand Minuit is taking over the Old Port for New Year's Eve, turning the waterfront into one giant open-air dance floor. The event promises live performances, art installations, a huge communal countdown, and a fireworks show to launch 2026 in style.

And yes, it's completely free to attend.

What to expect

Picture thousands of people bundled up, music spilling across the port, lights everywhere, and that electric moment when an entire crowd counts down to midnight together. That's the vibe organizers of the new tradition are aiming for.

The lineup is very Quebec-forward, featuring some of the province's top musical heavy hitters, with performances by Patrick Watson, Klô Pelgag, Pierre Kwenders, Sarahmée, and more.


The show is under the musical direction of The Brooks, who will lead a special medley before the night shifts into full party mode with DJ sets from High Klassified, Nana Zen and Tupi Collective — three names guaranteed to keep the crowd going well past midnight.

"With Grand Minuit, we wanted a celebration that reflects the creativity and energy of Montrealers," said Delphine Poux, vice-president of marketing and development at Multicolore, the team behind the event.

Entry is free, but for those who want to experience the magic up close, a VIP experience, with heated areas and a private bar, is also available for purchase.

Grand Minuit

Price: Free entry, VIP packages available

When: December 31, 2025 (event begins at 7:30 P.M.)

Address: Quai Jacques-Cartier, Rue de la Commune E., Old Port of Montreal

Why You Need To Go: If you were still deciding what to do on New Year's Eve, consider this your sign. Just bring warm mittens, good friends, and get ready for a waterfront countdown that might become Montreal's newest holiday tradition.

Grand Minuit website

This article is adapted from "Un party GRATUIT débarque à Montréal pour le jour de l'An - Voici la programmation" which was published on Narcity.


From Your Site Articles
montreal events new year's eve montreal festivals holidays in montreal
Montreal Things To Do Things To Do
  • Montreal Staff
    MTL Blog's Montreal Staff cover everything Montrealers need to know about their city, from local news and traffic updates to new events and restaurant openings. With weather reports, local rankings, must-visit destinations and more, it's the go-to source for both locals and visitors looking to stay informed and discover the best of Montreal.

Canada's 'freest' provinces were ranked and Quebec didn't score so well

All 50 U.S. states ranked higher than Quebec.

Stores in Quebec may soon stay open way later — but there's a catch

A pilot project is already underway in three cities.

This Montreal pizza chain is now top 50 in the world and you've probably walked past one

You don't need a passport to enjoy a world-class slice.

Brace yourselves: Montreal could get buried by over 15 cm of snow this week

"Oh, the weather outside is frightful!" 🎶❄️

This week's Canada Child Benefit payment could bring Quebec families over $660 per child

Check your bank accounts. 👀

Vibrant northern lights could illuminate Montreal's sky tonight & the weather looks perfect

Bundle up because it's going to be cold.

There's a Netflix Christmas town near Montreal and it's overflowing with festive charm

It's just two hours from the city! ✨

I spent a whimsical winter weekend in Montreal — Here's everything I did to feel festive

A frankly ✨ unreasonable ✨ amount of festive cheer.

These are Montreal's 18 best restaurants right now — according to actual customer reviews

OpenTable users have spoken!