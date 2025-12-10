A massive FREE New Year's Eve party with fireworks & live music is coming to Montreal
A new holiday tradition is coming to the Old Port.
If you think you need to hop on a plane to Times Square to ring in the New Year properly, think again. Montreal is going big this December 31, and it's doing it without charging you a cent.
A brand-new outdoor celebration called Grand Minuit is taking over the Old Port for New Year's Eve, turning the waterfront into one giant open-air dance floor. The event promises live performances, art installations, a huge communal countdown, and a fireworks show to launch 2026 in style.
And yes, it's completely free to attend.
What to expect
Picture thousands of people bundled up, music spilling across the port, lights everywhere, and that electric moment when an entire crowd counts down to midnight together. That's the vibe organizers of the new tradition are aiming for.
The lineup is very Quebec-forward, featuring some of the province's top musical heavy hitters, with performances by Patrick Watson, Klô Pelgag, Pierre Kwenders, Sarahmée, and more.
The show is under the musical direction of The Brooks, who will lead a special medley before the night shifts into full party mode with DJ sets from High Klassified, Nana Zen and Tupi Collective — three names guaranteed to keep the crowd going well past midnight.
"With Grand Minuit, we wanted a celebration that reflects the creativity and energy of Montrealers," said Delphine Poux, vice-president of marketing and development at Multicolore, the team behind the event.
Entry is free, but for those who want to experience the magic up close, a VIP experience, with heated areas and a private bar, is also available for purchase.
Grand Minuit
Price: Free entry, VIP packages available
When: December 31, 2025 (event begins at 7:30 P.M.)
Address: Quai Jacques-Cartier, Rue de la Commune E., Old Port of Montreal
Why You Need To Go: If you were still deciding what to do on New Year's Eve, consider this your sign. Just bring warm mittens, good friends, and get ready for a waterfront countdown that might become Montreal's newest holiday tradition.
