This week's Canada Child Benefit payment could bring Quebec families over $660 per child
With just over two weeks until Christmas, Quebec families with kids are getting a financial boost this week that could help with December expenses.
The final round of Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payments for 2025 is arriving on December 12. And for some families, that could mean over $600 per child hitting your bank account before the holidays.
If you're wondering when your cheque is arriving or how to apply for the benefit, here's what you need to know.
What is the Canada Child Benefit?
The CCB is a monthly, tax-free payment from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) that helps families cover the cost of raising children under 18. It's meant to offset everyday expenses like food, clothing, and school supplies, especially as the cost of living continues to rise.
To qualify, you must:
- Live in Canada and be a tax resident
- Live with and primarily care for a child under 18
- Have filed your 2024 taxes (and your partner's, if applicable)
If parents share custody, payments are usually split between both households.
How to apply for the Canada Child Benefit
If you've just welcomed a new baby or recently became the primary caregiver for a child, you'll want to apply for the CCB right away to avoid missing any payments.
The simplest approach is during your child's birth registration. In most provinces and territories, you can authorize the sharing of your details with the CRA as part of that process. When you do this, the CRA can kick off your CCB application automatically — no additional paperwork needed.
Didn't register through that route? You can still apply on your own. The quickest method is logging into your CRA My Account and selecting "apply for child benefits." Alternatively, you can fill out Form RC66 and send it to your local tax centre, though the online option will typically get you approved much sooner.
Remember that both you and your partner must file income tax returns each year to keep your CCB payments flowing — even if neither of you earned income. If your 2024 return is still outstanding, filing it now could unlock payments for what's left of this benefit year, which wraps up in June.
After you're approved, the CRA will automatically assess your eligibility for provincial and territorial child benefit programs as well. There's no need to submit separate applications.
How much can you get in December?
The amount you receive depends on your household income and the ages of your children. For families with a net income below $37,487, the maximum CCB amounts are:
- $666.41 per month for each child under 6
- $562.33 per month for each child aged 6 to 17
Households earning above that threshold can still receive reduced payments based on a gradual scale. Even middle-income families may be eligible for partial benefits.
When will the December CCB payment arrive?
CCB payments typically land in your account on the 20th of every month. If the 20th happens to be a weekend or statutory holiday, the payment arrives on the closest business day before that date.
December breaks from this pattern. The CRA moves the December payment up by a full week so families have access to their money ahead of the holidays.
For December 2025, that means your CCB payment will arrive on Thursday, December 12.
Beginning in January, the payment schedule returns to normal. Here's when you can expect CCB deposits for the first six months of 2026:
- January 20, 2026
- February 20, 2026
- March 20, 2026
- April 20, 2026
- May 20, 2026
- June 19, 2026
Is the CCB taxable?
No. The Canada Child Benefit is completely tax-free, which means it doesn't count as income and doesn't have to be included on your tax return. It also won't affect how much you owe or the size of your refund.
Whatever amount you receive from the CCB is yours to keep — it isn't taxed now or later.
The CCB is separate from Quebec's Allocation Famille program, which is handled by Retraite Québec. That payment is made quarterly or monthly, depending on your preference. The next quarterly payment is scheduled for January 1, 2026.
Between both programs, Quebec parents can expect a welcome boost this week — a timely bit of help during the busy holiday season.