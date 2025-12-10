Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

A month-long STM strike starts tomorrow and here's how it will affect your commute

Here we go again.

An STM bus stops at an intersection on a snowy day.
An STM bus stops at an intersection on a snowy day.
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

2025 hasn't been an easy year for Montreal's public transit users. And it's ending with another headache.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) confirmed on Wednesday that its maintenance employees will begin a month-long overtime strike on December 11, lasting until January 11, 2026.

The decision comes after the Tribunal administratif du travail (TAT) ruled on Wednesday that essential services during the strike are sufficient to protect public health and safety. With the green light given, the strike begins tomorrow morning.

Here's what you need to know before planning your commute.

Metro service

The STM says the metro will run at 100 percent of its usual service throughout the entire strike period. Regular hours and train frequency will remain the same, thanks to enough vehicles being available despite the overtime ban.

Paratransit service

Transport adapté will continue as usual. Since it is not impacted by this form of strike, riders can expect full service at all times.

Bus service

According to the STM, buses will initially run on the planned schedule at all times of day. The issue is what happens as the strike drags on.

Because maintenance workers will not be performing overtime repairs, fewer buses may be available as the weeks go by. This could lead to service gaps and cancelled trips, especially later in the month.

STM director general Marie-Claude Léonard says riders should expect visible impacts.

"When the union claims this strike will not affect customers, it is misleading them. The combined effect of the holiday period and the refusal of overtime will clearly reduce bus service, especially as the strike progresses," she said in the STM's offical strike statement.

How to track delays

The STM is urging riders to check real-time information only, whether through the STM website, the official apps, or the dedicated strike information page at stm.info/greve.

Negotiations are still ongoing

Mediation ended on November 29, but the STM says it is continuing discussions with the maintenance workers' union in a smaller committee, hoping to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

The STM will also hold a press conference on Thursday, December 11 at 10:30 a.m. to provide more details on the strike's impact.

stm strike societe de transport de montreal montreal news
Montreal News News
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

