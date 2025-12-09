Pornhub just revealed Canada's most popular searches of 2025 & the results are... interesting
Get your freak on, Canada!
Pornhub just dropped its annual year-in-review, and as usual, it's packed with way more data than you'd expect.
The Montreal-based company has been doing this for years now, and the 2025 report covers everything from what people are searching for to exactly when traffic on the adult website spikes hardest.
If you're curious about what's trending globally or what Canadians have been watching this year, here's what the numbers show.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The world's most searched terms in 2025
On the global scale, hentai is still king. It's been the top search for five straight years now, with animated and gaming-related content holding steady at the top. Milf came in second, and Pinay took third — boosted mostly by a big jump in traffic from the Philippines.
Top global search terms in 2025
- Hentai
- Milf
- Pinay
- Lesbian
- Anal
- Big Ass
- Indian
- Japanese
- Korean
- Femboy
Femboy made a pretty big leap this year, climbing fifteen spots. Indian and Korean also moved up significantly.
The world's most popular categories
This is where things got interesting. Milf jumped all the way to number one after sitting at fifth place just two years ago. Anal moved into second, bumping Japanese down to third.
Top global categories in 2025
- Milf
- Anal
- Japanese
- Lesbian
- Threesome
The most searched stars in 2025
Alex Adams finally hit the top spot after climbing for the past couple of years. Angela White, who'd been number one for a while, dropped from the lead. A few new names also cracked the list.
Top pornstars in 2025
- Alex Adams
- Angela White
- Violet Myers
- Bonnie Blue
- Lana Rhoades
- Lily Phillips
What Canadians searched for in 2025
Things shifted pretty noticeably in Canada this year. Asian became the top search term, knocking milf and hentai down a few spots. Latina climbed higher, and femboy showed up in the Canadian rankings for the first time.
Top searches in Canada in 2025
- Asian
- Milf
- Hentai
- Latina
- Lesbian
- Creampie
- Anal
- Threesome
- Indian
- Big Ass
- Femboy
- JOI
- POV
Category-wise, Canada stuck pretty close to last year:
Top categories in Canada in 2025
- Milf
- Lesbian
- Transgender
- Anal
- Mature
Here's a stat that really stands out: Canadians view the Small Tits category 126% more than the rest of the world. They're also way more into Virtual Reality (up 118%) and Fetish content (up 103%).
Which countries drive the most traffic?
The U.S. is still way out in front. Mexico jumped to second, France dropped four spots because of new access restrictions, and Canada fell to tenth.
Top countries by traffic in 2025
- United States
- Mexico
- Philippines
- Brazil
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Canada
When does traffic peak?
Unsurprisingly, most people visit the site late at night. Traffic builds through the afternoon, drops a bit around 4 p.m., then really takes off between 10 p.m. and midnight.
Peak usage in 2025
- Highest traffic hour: 11 p.m.
- Busiest day: Sunday
- Slowest time: Thursday at 4 a.m.
- Busiest moment all year: January 5 at 11 p.m.
That January spike lined up with a few things happening at once — the Golden Globes wrapping up, an NFL playoff game, and a winter storm keeping people inside.
How long are people watching?
The average visit lasted 9 minutes and 33 seconds in 2025. That's down a bit from last year, mainly because younger users (18 to 24) are spending less time per visit. Older viewers are picking up the slack, though — people 65 and up added about two extra minutes to their sessions.
Time spent per visit
- World average: 9 min 33 s
- Women watch about 15 seconds longer than men
- Longest average: Japan at 11 min 02 s
What does it all mean?
Another year, another deep dive into one of the internet's busiest sites. Tastes are shifting, some trends are holding strong, and Canadians clearly have their own thing going on. Whether this reveals something deeper about our culture or simply reflects what people click on when they can't sleep is anyone's guess.
This article is adapted from "Pornhub dévoile les recherches les plus fréquentes au Canada en 2025" which was published on Narcity.