7 Actually Sandy Beaches Near Montreal You Can Visit This Summer

You can pretend you're in the tropics without buying a plane ticket!

Visitors enjoy the sun at Lac Simon beach in Quebec.

Now that Montreal has given us a few sunny days to enjoy, it's time to start thinking about where to travel to make the most of the weather. We don't live near the equator, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of sandy, surfy beaches close enough to make a day trip.

These seven beaches, most of which allow swimming, are opening soon — so add them to your summer bucket list, grab a picnic basket and a towel, and dive in (where permitted)!

Plage du parc national d'Oka

Price: $8.05/adult

Address: 2020, Chemin d'Oka, Oka, QC

Distance from Montreal: One hour and 15 minutes

Opening date: May 22, 2023

The beach is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with supervision from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the warmer seasons.

Website

Plage de Saint-Zotique

Price: $15/adult

Address: 105, 81e avenue, Saint-Zotique, QC

Distance from Montreal: 45 minutes

Opening date: June 17, 2023

Saint-Zotique Beach is accessible for those with limited mobility and offers a splash park, watercraft rentals and hiking trails.

Website

Plage du Cap-Saint-Jacques

Price: $5.50/adult

Address: 21115, boul. Gouin O., Montreal, QC

Opening date: TBD for summer 2023

This spot offers two beaches, a larger and a smaller, where supervised (and clothed) bathing is permitted during the summer.

Website

Plage Jean-Doré

Price: $9.25/adult

Address: 151, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC

Opening date: June 24, 2023

Open swim at this sprawling beach is allowed as of late June.

Website

Saint-Timothée Beach

Price: $15/adult

Address: 240, rue Saint-Laurent, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, J6S 6B9

Distance from Montreal: 45 minutes

Opening date: June 2023

The beautiful blue water at this nearby beach will open to the public sometime in June, so stay tuned for your next squad road trip!

Website

Lac Simon Beach

Price: $12.18/adult

Address: 760 Chem. du Tour du Lac, Chénéville, J0V 1E0

Distance from Montreal: Two hours

Opening date: May 19, 2023

This sport features two kilometres of fine sandy beach, watersports and supervised swimming starting on June 22.

Website

Major Beach

Price: $12/adult; $8/adult after 3 p.m.

Address: Chemin du Tour-du-Lac, Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, J8C 1M9

Distance from Montreal: One hour and 15 minutes

Opening date: TBD for summer 2023

This supervised swimming spot is open during the summer, with a canteen on-site if you don't want to pack your own picnic.

Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

