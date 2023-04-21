7 Actually Sandy Beaches Near Montreal You Can Visit This Summer
You can pretend you're in the tropics without buying a plane ticket!
Now that Montreal has given us a few sunny days to enjoy, it's time to start thinking about where to travel to make the most of the weather. We don't live near the equator, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of sandy, surfy beaches close enough to make a day trip.
These seven beaches, most of which allow swimming, are opening soon — so add them to your summer bucket list, grab a picnic basket and a towel, and dive in (where permitted)!
Plage du parc national d'Oka
Price: $8.05/adult
Address: 2020, Chemin d'Oka, Oka, QC
Distance from Montreal: One hour and 15 minutes
Opening date: May 22, 2023
The beach is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with supervision from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the warmer seasons.
Plage de Saint-Zotique
Price: $15/adult
Address: 105, 81e avenue, Saint-Zotique, QC
Distance from Montreal: 45 minutes
Opening date: June 17, 2023
Saint-Zotique Beach is accessible for those with limited mobility and offers a splash park, watercraft rentals and hiking trails.
Plage du Cap-Saint-Jacques
Price: $5.50/adult
Address: 21115, boul. Gouin O., Montreal, QC
Opening date: TBD for summer 2023
This spot offers two beaches, a larger and a smaller, where supervised (and clothed) bathing is permitted during the summer.
Plage Jean-Doré
Price: $9.25/adult
Address: 151, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC
Opening date: June 24, 2023
Open swim at this sprawling beach is allowed as of late June.
Saint-Timothée Beach
Price: $15/adult
Address: 240, rue Saint-Laurent, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, J6S 6B9
Distance from Montreal: 45 minutes
Opening date: June 2023
The beautiful blue water at this nearby beach will open to the public sometime in June, so stay tuned for your next squad road trip!
Lac Simon Beach
Price: $12.18/adult
Address: 760 Chem. du Tour du Lac, Chénéville, J0V 1E0
Distance from Montreal: Two hours
Opening date: May 19, 2023
This sport features two kilometres of fine sandy beach, watersports and supervised swimming starting on June 22.
Major Beach
Price: $12/adult; $8/adult after 3 p.m.
Address: Chemin du Tour-du-Lac, Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, J8C 1M9
Distance from Montreal: One hour and 15 minutes
Opening date: TBD for summer 2023
This supervised swimming spot is open during the summer, with a canteen on-site if you don't want to pack your own picnic.
