This Beach Near Montreal Has Often Bright Blue Water & Fantastic Sunset Views (PHOTOS)

Finally a beach with clear water.

Person sits on a paddleboard in the water off the parc Jules-Léger beach. Right: A group of people watch the sunset from the parc Jules-Léger beach.

Good beaches near Montreal are a hard find. You're often left to choose between the brown waters of the Saint Lawrence River or some pungent, stagnant lake with dead bugs floating at the surface. There are some hidden gems, however. The beach at parc Jules-Léger in Saint-Anicet might be one.

The park occupies a small point that juts out into the Saint Lawrence. The beach itself is no more than an approximately 10-metre long water access point alongside a small pier. But the one-hour-15-minute trek from Montreal to this humble public dock has a big payoff: sweeping westward views of the river and clear water that occasionally takes on a bright blue or emerald hue.

It's unclear what gives the water at the beach its distinctive colour. Does its location in a small inlet spare it from the mighty river's muddy current? Or might microalgae be the cause? We're not asking too many questions. It's nonetheless a fun and photogenic summer escape from the city.

The water takes on another colour entirely come sunset. Those westerly views make the parc Jules-Léger a great place to watch the sun dip below the horizon as it sets the river ablaze with reds and oranges.

The park and beach are free to visit. According to the Saint-Anicet municipal by-laws, there's even a supervised swimming area, though it's unclear when in the season it opens.

Visitors will have to be content with just floating and splashing in the waves, however. Barbeques, camping, fireworks, alcoholic beverages, and pets are not allowed in the park. The complete set of park rules is posted online.

Get all the details below.

Beach in Saint-Anicet

Price: Free

Where: Parc Jules-Léger, Saint-Anicet, QC

Why You Have To Go: For a road trip to a hidden gem with clear waters along the Saint Lawrence River.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

