You Can Rent A Rustic Beach House On A Private Island Only 2 Hours From Montreal (PHOTOS)
Talk about the ultimate getaway!
Picture this: you're on a private island adorned with a rustic beach house where the sounds of the waves hitting the shore and nature's soft breeze keep you company as you sip your morning coffee. Sounds pretty sweet right? Well, you can experience just that only a stone's throw away from Montreal.
Nestled on the St. Lawrence River in Thousand Islands is an Airbnb only two hours away from Montreal that offers up an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The island, has breathtaking views of the surrounding landscapes made up of beaches with crystal-clear waters right at your doorstep.
During your stay, you can fully immerse yourself in the island life with complete privacy and options to swim, fish and boat. As the island is only accessible by boat, you must have your own or rent. For those who want to rent a vessel during their stay, the homeowners recommend that visitors rent from Gilbert Marina in Brockville. The dock can accommodate up to a 24' boat with enough space for another personal watercraft or two.
The Airbnb can fit up to four guests and has three beds and one bath. Although the rustic beach house is small, it's fully equipped with everything you'd need for a comfortable stay. The home has total electricity, a galley kitchen that includes a small fridge, a wine fridge, a small oven, a hot plate, a kettle, a toaster and dishes and utensils.
Visitors will also find a small bathroom upstairs fitted with a working compost toilet. The back dock has a gas barbecue and a patio set that can be enjoyed for any and all meals throughout the day. Although there is currently no WiFi, the owners are set to connect the home to the Internet in 2023/24.
The loft-style sleeping accommodations are located upstairs and include a comfortable Queen bed and one bunk bed. Bed linens and extra blankets are provided.
So, who's ready for the most tranquil trip ever?
Private Island Beach House
Price: $330 per night
Where: Thousand Islands (Mallorytown, Ontario, Canada)