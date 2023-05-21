The Best Beaches In North America Were Ranked & 2 Canadian Spots Made The Cut
Who says paradise is limited to palm trees and coconuts?
Canada is making big waves when it comes to some of the best beaches in North America. Words 50 Best released its annual list of the top 50 beaches in North America and two spots in the true north managed to make the cut.
San Josef Bay located in Cape Scott Provincial Park in British Columbia and Indian Head in Ontario's Bruce Peninsula National Park were both recognized in the ranking.
"From the sandy shores of the Caribbean to untouched forests in Canada, we have travelled to every last corner of North America. With the help of over 750 of the world's leading travel influencers and experts, as well as our beach ambassadors, we have compiled the most definitive list ever created of the best beaches in North America, which includes the Caribbean," World's Best 50 wrote.
San Josef, known for its pristine nature and breathtaking views, was ranked 16th overall. The bay is only accessible by taking a 45-minute hike through the rough and undisturbed wilderness. However, it's often said that the scenery and sense of tranquillity are well worth the trek.
Indian Head scored the final spot on the ranking, landing in the 50th spot. The destination is most known for its crystal clear waters, flat limestone rocks and massive boulders. Visitors can enjoy the views of the stunning grotto where you'll be greeted with even more scenic inlets.
Wondering what other beaches across North America made the cut? Here's the complete top 10:
- Trunk — U.S. Virgin Islands
- Honopu — Hawaii, United States
- Balandra — Mexico
- Pipe Creek — Bahamas
- Grace — Turks & Caicos
- Mcway — California, United States
- Seven Mile — Cayman Islands
- Lanikai — Hawaii, United States
- Meads — Anguilla
- Flamenco — Puerto Rico