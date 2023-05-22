This Beach Near Montreal With Tropical Vibes Is Reopening Soon
Feel the sand in your toes at Saint-Zotique Beach beginning June 17.
Montreal might not have the majestic oceanfronts of Boston, nor the bohemian beach culture that defines Miami, but there's at least one place in southern Quebec where we can pretend it does. Plage Saint-Zotique, the riverside beach 50 minutes from downtown Montreal, is opening for the season — its 41st — on Saturday, June 17.
The beach features Caribbean-style thatched cabanas, a symbol it has incorporated into its logo.
Online, the beach boasts "fine sand and crystal clear water" and calls itself "one of the most beautiful beaches in the province."
Visitors can opt for a chill day of dips in the Saint Lawrence and sunbathing on the sand, or take advantage of some on-site activities and water equipment rentals, including stand-up paddleboards, kayaks and pedal boats.
There's even a floating obstacle course.
The beach website advertises food trucks and an ice cream stand, but schedules for both are still forthcoming at the time of writing.
Events so far on the 2023 summer schedule include five musical days in July, a nighttime stand-up paddleboard activity and, on August 19, a regional grilling competition.
Access to the beach is free for Saint-Zotique residents. Tickets are $15 for non-resident adults. Watercraft rentals range in price from $8 per hour (for a stand-up paddleboard) to $25 per hour (for four-seat pedal boats).
Get the details below.
Saint-Zotique Beach
Price: $15/adult for non-residents
When: Opens June 17, 2023; opening hours forthcoming.
Where: 105, 81e Avenue, Saint-Zotique, QC
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.