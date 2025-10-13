This scenic train ride near Montreal winds through valleys bursting with fall colours
The coziest way to catch peak foliage without the hike. 🍁
If you're craving a cozy way to experience fall's best colours without breaking out the hiking boots, this scenic train ride near Montreal delivers autumn magic in the most relaxing way possible.
Just a road trip south of the city, the Conway Scenic Railroad in New Hampshire serves up some of the most stunning fall foliage views you'll find anywhere – all from the comfort of a vintage train car.
Located in the Mount Washington Valley, this charming railway experience feels like something out of a movie. With restored 1950s passenger cars and valleys exploding with reds, oranges, and golds, it's giving major Harry Potter vibes (minus the chocolate frogs).
The railroad offers several different journeys, so you can pick your own adventure based on how much time you want to spend soaking up those autumn views.
Conway Scenic's most scenic journey, the Mountaineer, offers a supremely scenic 4 to 4.5 hour rail journey through the Mount Washington Valley and over the rugged Crawford Notch.
As you ride in 1950s-style passenger cars, you'll get to soak up views of the Saco River, cross towering viaducts, and weave through rocky cliffs and crags. You'll also cross over several famous bridges, including the curved Frankenstein Trestle and the towering Willey Brook Bridge.
For those seeking a more active experience, the Hiker's Special offers an 8.5-hour journey, complete with a layover option that allows passengers to spend around 4 hours exploring Crawford on foot.
Hikers can soak up a variety of scenic treks on trails maintained by the Appalachian Mountain Club, strolling by quintessential New England landscapes that look like they belong on an autumn postcard.
The Conway Valley Train is the quickest option at 55 minutes, perfect if you want a taste of the experience without committing to a half-day adventure.
Late October through early November is prime time for catching peak foliage. Morning trains often catch the valley covered in a dreamy mist, while afternoon departures get that gorgeous golden-hour lighting that makes everything look warm and glowy.
The trains themselves are part of the charm. These beautifully restored cars from the 1950s transport you back to the golden age of rail travel.
If you're feeling fancy, you can upgrade to the upper dome car on the Mountaineer (starting at $198 for 2025), which gives you panoramic views through glass windows – basically the best seat in the house for leaf peeping.
For 2025, high season prices start at $24 for adults on the Conway Valley Train (coach class), while the Hiker's ticket begins at $75. The full Mountaineer experience ranges from $83 for a standard coach to $198 for a premium dome car.
Many of these train rides run daily throughout October and into November, meaning you have plenty of opportunities to catch the fall foliage at its peak. That said, keep in mind that weekend dates during peak foliage season sell out pretty quickly, so you'll want to book ahead if you have your heart set on a specific date.
Whether you go all-in with the four-hour Mountaineer journey or keep it simple with the Conway Valley ride, you're almost guaranteed to see the kind of fall scenery that makes New England famous.
It's the perfect excuse for a road trip from Montreal, and it might just become your new favourite fall tradition.
Conway Scenic Railroad
Price: From $24 per adult
When: Peak foliage runs from mid-October through early November
Address: 38 Norcross Circle, North Conway, NH 03860
Why You Need To Go: This scenic train ride is the ultimate lazy-but-amazing way to see New England's legendary fall colours. No hiking required, just unfiltered autumn eye candy from the comfort of a vintage train car.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.