Starbucks Canada Unveiled Its Holiday Menu With A New Latte Everyone Will Pretend To Like

Starbucks Canada's Holiday Menu Has A New Latte That May Or May Not Disgust You
The red, white and green holiday cups are about to make their grand return.
Fa la la, the Christmas season begins! And by that, we mean Starbucks Canada's festive red, white and green cups are making their grand return as of November 4, to mark the most wonderful time of year.
This year, in addition to the popular festive coffees we already know and love, like the Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Bruleé Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Irish Cream Cold Brew, Starbucks is unveiling a new latte: the Sugar Cookie Oat Latte.*
The definition of a sugar rush waiting to happen: this new drink that tastes like a decorated sugar cookie. And you're sure to see it all over your Instagram feed.
According to the popular chain, this new coffee includes blond espresso, sugar cookie syrup and oat drink, all topped with red and green confetti. The added bonus is that it's the first-ever holiday beverage that's dairy-free.
This new latte is available in both iced and hot versions. Those in denial of summer ending can start with a cold latte, only to taste the warm and comforting version once Quebec starts to freeze over.
And as per Santa's request, all of Starbucks' holiday drinks will, as always, be served in festive cups. Four mugs will be used: a wrapping paper model, one filled with a ribbon design, one with holiday lights, and finally, the candy cane-inspired one.
* This article has been updated.