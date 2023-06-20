7 Strawberry Picking Farms Near Montreal To Visit This Summer
Get ready for a juicy adventure. 🍓
A short drive from Montreal, you can find the kind of fun that leaves your fingers stained and your heart full. It's strawberry picking season, and local farms are starting to roll out the fruity, red carpet.
Strawberry picking can be a lesson in patience as you pursue perfect ripeness, but there's also the thrill of the hunt, sifting through leaves in search of the plumpest picks. And once your basket is full, there are culinary exploits to look forward to. Ever tasted a pie made with berries you've handpicked? If not, you're missing out on one of summer's sweetest triumphs.
There's something about crunching into a sun-kissed strawberry and tasting a sweetness that no supermarket variant can match. You'll also be supporting growers who pour their passion and effort into every juicy morsel.
So, if you're looking for a scenic day trip this summer, here are seven nearby strawberry-picking farms:
Quinn Farm
Where: 2495, boul. Perrot, Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot, QC
When: End of June to mid-July
Cost: $8/person (weekdays), $10/person (weekends), $12/person (festivals). Additional cost for strawberries: $9/2-litre basket and $13/4-litre basket
Why You Should Go: Just 20 minutes from Montreal, Quinn Farm kicks off its U-pick season on June 21. Reservations can be made online for a day of harvesting and food shopping. The farm sells an array of baked goods, frozen meals, and preserves crafted from produce grown on-site. It also stocks a handpicked selection of locally sourced items, from meats and chocolates to preserves and bread. Come for the luscious strawberries, stay for the farm-to-table spread.
Verger De La Savane
Strawberries growing on a bush.
Verger de la Savane | Facebook
Where: 8000, ch. de la Savane, Saint-Hubert, QC
When: End of June to mid-July
Why You Should Go: These South Shore strawberry fields about 20 minutes from Montreal are ripe for the picking, and make a sweet setting for some quality time with loved ones. While no reservations are necessary to explore the rows of succulent strawberries and sprawling green expanse, the farm advises a quick call ahead to ensure availability. You can also pick up homemade donuts, bulk apple cider vinegar and apple crisp during your visit. They only accept cash, though, so plan accordingly.
FraiseBec
The giant strawberry statue outside FraiseBec.
Where: 420, rang Lepage Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, QC
When: Mid-June to end of July.
Why You Should Go: This farm just 30 minutes from Montreal offers a rich array of strawberry varieties, from the summery Cléry to the uniquely sweet Yambu and the sizable, flavour-filled Malwina. The U-pick fields are already open and run daily, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., so you can immerse yourself in sun-kissed fields and personally select your own berries. Note that pets are not allowed.
Anse Au Sable
Where: 2565, boul. Perrot, Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot, QC
When: Mid-June to mid-July
Why You Should Go: You can enjoy the perfect day out at this farm without booking in advance. From mid-June to the end of August, the farm just under an hour from Montreal is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., providing ample time to explore and enjoy. Don't forget to visit their on-site store, renowned for its fresh strawberry jam.
A. Bélisle & Fils
Strawberries in a field.
Where: 710, avenue 25e, Saint-Eustache, QC
When: Mid-June to September
Why You Should Go: Don't worry if you miss the window for picking strawberries at other farms! With over 20 varieties of strawberries at this Sainte-Eustache farm, the pick-your-own season extends until September. The strawberry fields open as of June 24, and you can visit seven days a week.
Ferme Marineau
Where: 4356, boul. Dagenais Ouest, Laval, QC
When: Mid-June to July
Cost: $18/4-litre basket (for up to two people), $10/2-litre basket (for one person)
Why You Should Go: Located near an urban area, this Laval farm is quick and easy to reach by car or public transit. There's a mini-farm on-site, an artisanal ice cream stand, several picnic areas and a fruit-and-vegetable kiosk where they offer home-grown products. If you don’t feel like picking your own strawberries, you can also buy fresh ones picked that day and stock up on baked goods, like cold pizzas, cookies, breads and pies at the farm stand.
Vergers Pierre Tremblay et Fils
Where: 375, rang de la Montagne, Mont-Saint-Grégoire, QC
When: Starts on June 24
Why You Should Go: Specializing in strawberries for over two decades, this farm boasts a staggering 1000+ strawberry plants ripe for the picking. With doors open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., they're your go-to berry haven for the whole month of June. Offering nearly ten distinct strawberry varieties, it's your chance to step up your pie-baking and jam-making game when you get home.