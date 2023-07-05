These 4 Lavender Farms Near Montreal Offer Rolling Purple Views, Heavenly Scents & Lush Bouquets
Purple has never looked so good.
From strawberry and flower fields to endless rows of lavender, the area around Montreal is alight with colour in the summer months. There are plenty of beautiful parks in the city, but few can compare to the sight of rolling fields of purple blossoms.
Lavender's blooming season is at its peak in mid-to-late July, meaning your timing is perfect to set a date and make your way to these farms, which also offer food, drinks and other lavender products you can bring home to keep a piece of that journey with you.
Champs De Rêves
Where: 1620, Chemin Daoust, Vaudreuil-Dorion
Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last visit is 5:30 p.m.); Saturday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last visit is 4:30 p.m.)
Cost: $10 for an individual day pass, $25 for a family pass valid for two adults and two children
Why you should go: This dreamy garden centre offers rows of lavender that you can visit for $10, including entry to a garden full of "Mosaïculture" statues made of living plants and plant-safe sculptural elements. If you're looking to bring some lavender goodness home with you, be sure to stop by the Lavender Boutique to buy a "wide selection of lavender products."
Passion Lavande
Where: 188, Rang Saint-François-de-Pique-Dur, Saint-Sévère
When: Any day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August
Cost: Free to enter the fields and boutique, picking flowers requires payment
Why you should go: This expansive set of flower fields offers free entry to its lavender rows, and allows picturesque picnics among the blooms. Later in the year, Passion Lavande offers visits to its sunflower fields, and during the early summer, they sell lavender popsicles to beat the heat alongside their other boutique lavender products.
Maison Lavande
Where: 902, Chemin Fresnière, Saint-Eustache
When: Saturday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (perfumery and lavender fields); every day from 11 a.m. (bistro in the lavender fields)
Cost: Adult tickets are $12 through the flower harvest and $8 after the harvest, which takes place in late July.
Why you should go: These sprawling lavender fields are studded with picnic spots and comfy places to sit, making it the perfect getaway for a memorable date and some cute Instagram pics. You're always welcome to bring your own picnic, but the field's bistro also serves many bites including a range of lavender-infused goodies from iced lemonade to frozen yogurt.
Bleu Lavande
Where: 2525, rue Principale Ouest (Route 112), Magog
Cost: Through September 4, the price for an adult ticket is $15
Why you should go: The popular Bleu Lavande site offers more than a visit to lavender fields, but also includes a Moment Factory-made interactive area, several "discovery spaces" to learn more about lavender, and a boutique selling lavender products right on site. Bring a picnic, your dog and your best friends to experience the live performances and well-being activities the space offers.