Taco Bell Is Expanding Across Canada With 200 More Restaurants, But None For Quebec
Quebec left out? Again? Shocking!
Taco Bell announced some pretty big expansion plans for Canada as the U.S. fast-food chain is expected to open 200 more locations across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.
Yep, Quebec has been left out yet again.
Not only did Taco Bell completely sever ties with Quebec this time last year, but now the restaurant is adding even more diablo sauce to the fire by expanding its cheesy gordita crunch goodness to everyone but us. Not fair, Taco Bell, not fair.
In a statement released on January 9, 2023, Redberry Restaurants, which currently owns and operates 14 Taco Bell restaurants across Ontario, said it would be building an additional 200 locations across the country within the next eight years.
"We're excited to 'Make it Happen'," says Ken Otto, CEO at Redberry Restaurants. "Our team is committed to achieving what we say we're going to do. This has led brands to invest in us and trust us to deliver."
The first of the 200 will be built in London, Ontario, which will mark the city's third Redberry-owned Taco Bell. Although this is great news for Ontario and Western Canada, it's nothing, but bad news for Taco Bell-lovers in Quebec — albeit we're used to it by now.
Last fall, Chick-fil-A announced it would be opening 20 more locations across the country, with Quebec being left off of the chain's radar.
So, while the rest of Canada will be able to have a Baja blast, Quebec will stick to St-Hubert and La Belle Province — take that the rest of Canada.
