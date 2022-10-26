Chick-fil-A Is Expanding Across Canada, Just Not For You Quebec, Sorry
The restaurant will open 20 more locations in Canada by 2025.
Chick-fil-A is expanding throughout Canada with several new locations set to open in Ontario and Alberta. However, it seems that Quebec has been left out … yet again. The famous American fast-food spot, based out of Georgia, announced that they would be opening 20 new restaurants in Canada by 2025.
Chick-fil-A is best known for its delish chicken sandwich and iconic waffle fries and Canadians will now be able to enjoy more of it, soon. Well, most Canadians.
Chick-fil-A opened its doors in Kitchener back on August 7 and another in Scarborough on August 19.
"We’re thrilled to continue growing in Canada by opening restaurants in Kitchener and Toronto. During these times, we're grateful for the positive response we continue to receive from our Canadian customers and we are honoured to serve our new communities great-tasting food made with high-quality ingredients," said Anita Costello, executive vice president of international at Chick-fil-A Inc.
Toronto is already home to two Chick-fil-A restaurants: Chick-fil-A Yonge and Bloor and Chick-fil-A Yorkdale Mall and will be getting two others in the coming years.
Although Chick-fil-A has yet to announce any plans on expanding to Quebec, the chain resto will be opening in Ottawa, per Narcity Canada — so Montrealers who are keen on getting their hands on a fried chicken sandwich can plan a road trip over to the nation's capital for a quick bite.
If that drive is a bit too long for your liking, Plattsburgh is also home to its very own Chick-fil-A, and only an hour from Montreal — all you need is your passport and a strong enough craving.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.