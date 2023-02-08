Starbucks' Secret 'Lavender Haze' Drink Is Popping Off With Swifties — Here's How To Get It
It's a custom concoction! 💜
Step aside, purple rain, there's a new music-inspired violet beverage in town: lavender haze from Starbucks' secret menu is taking fans of the café chain and Taylor Swift by storm.
Swifties are sweet on the soft purple drink because it looks straight out of the pop star's latest music video, which sees her bathing in a milky purple liquid. For Starbucks fans, it's a chance to flex insider knowledge of custom recipes.
Tiktoker @alexiaencinas13 posted a video of herself and a friend ordering matching lavender haze Starbucks drinks while playing Swift's hit. Over 11K people have seen the video, many asking how to order it.
@alexiaencinas13
☮️🕯️🌫️ #lavenderhaze #taylorswift #starbucks
The beverage is similar to Insta-famous Starbucks "purple drink" from a few years back, popularized for its uncommon colour.
The base is passion tea with a splash of soy milk (too much and the colour gets diluted) and varying amounts of vanilla syrup, depending on the size. For venti, six pumps of syrup are suggested. Those who aren’t a fan of soy milk can try coconut milk instead.
Commenters on Tiktok who've tried the drink say it's refreshing, balanced and not too sweet, despite the high syrup content.
If you want to give the drink a try, just let your local Starbucks barista know how to make it for you.
But watch out, after you've had it once, you might just wanna stay in that lavender haze.