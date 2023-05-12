The Best Managed Companies In Quebec, According To A Major Global Consulting Firm
Is your employer on the list?
104 Quebec companies made Deloitte's 2023 list of the "Best Managed Companies" in Canada. The province also made a splash with this year's new entries, claiming 14 of 30 nationally.
Companies have to apply every year to claim the title. What Deloitte describes as a "multi-disciplinary judging panel" then evaluates their success in four categories: "strategy, commitment, capability, and financials." Deloitte also gives "bonus points for demonstrating leading-edge practices in the realms of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) initiatives, with particular attention on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, limiting waste, improving energy efficiency, and cultivating diversity."
The new Quebec entries this year are:
- construction management company Beaudoin Canada,
- commercial goods transportation company ENERGY LOGISITCS,
- eStruxture Data Centers,
- IT services company ITI,
- Metro Supply Chain Group Inc.,
- commercial goods transportation company Groupe Morneau,
- Librairie Renaud-Bray Inc.,
- "marine and environmental services provider" LOGISTEC,
- building maintenance service company Roy.,
- Rustica Foods,
- Sinobec Group Inc. aluminum distributor,
- construction company Therrien,
- automotive parts manufacturer Transit,
- and logistics and supply chain manager Synergie Canada Inc.,
- Adfast Canada Inc
- AutomobileEnDirect.com inc.
- Averna
- CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions
- COMPTOIR AGRICOLE STE-ANNE INC.
- DE LA FONTAINE
- DUVALTEX
- Groupe Boucher Sports
- Groupe Park Avenue Inc.
- Groupe Tornatech Inc.
- HGrégoire
- Innovair Solutions
- L. Fournier et fils inc.
- LCI Education
- LE GROUPE BEAUCAGE
- lg2
- Logistik Unicorp Inc
- Medicom
- Miralis inc.
- Muraflex
- NEW LOOK VISION GROUP
- Norbec
- Norda Stelo Inc.
- ORAM Mécanique du bâtiment
- Polykar
- Préval AG inc.
- Previan
- Sollio Groupe Coopératif
- Amisco
- Artitalia Group Inc.
- Behaviour Interactive
- BMI Canada Inc.
- COFOMO
- Fourgons TRANSIT Truck Bodies
- Fruit d'Or Inc.
- Groupe Intersand
- Harnois Énergies
- Lamour Group
- Les Toitures Hogue
- Location Brossard Inc.
- M.I INTEGRATION
- Mondou, membre du Groupe Legault
- Point S Canada
- QSL
- SFM
- Sharethrough
- Targray
- TECHO-BLOC INC
and 42 companies that have held it for seven or more years:
- Agri-Marché Inc.
- Artopex inc.
- BBA
- BCF s.e.n.c.r.l. / LLP
- Biron Groupe Santé
- Boire & Frères inc.
- Boulangerie St-Méthode inc.
- C.A.T. Holding
- Contrôles Laurentide
- EBC inc.
- Fenplast Portes & Fenêtres
- Groupe Atwill-Morin Inc.
- Groupe Deschenes
- Groupe Germain inc.
- Groupe Master
- Groupe Montoni (1995) Division Construction Inc.
- Groupe Novatech inc.
- Groupe Raymond
- Groupe Robert Inc.
- Groupe Savoie - Les Résidences Soleil
- Groupe Trans-West
- GSoft
- J SONIC SERVICES INC.
- Jefo
- LANCTOT LTÉE
- Le Groupe Dissan
- Lemay
- Les Emballages Carrousel Inc.
- Location d'outils Simplex s.e.c.
- Magasins Trévi inc.
- Maisons Laprise Inc.
- Momentum technologies inc.
- Novexco Inc.
- Pelican International
- Pomerleau Inc.
- Quadra Chemicals Ltd. / Quadra Chimie Ltee.
- South Shore Furniture
- Standard Products Inc.
- Stelpro
- TENAQUIP LIMITED
- Transport Bourassa
- Vision Group Canada