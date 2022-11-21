Canada's Top 100 Employers Ranking Of 2023 Is Out — Here Are The Winners In Montreal
Many of them also stood out as top employers for young people.
Montreal boasts some of the best employers in the country. A dozen local companies made it into the 2023 ranking of Canada's Top 100 Employers, across fields like aviation, engineering, tech, finance and manufacturing. Many also stood out as top employers for young people. Internship opportunities were a primary consideration, along with opportunities for professional development.
Each company was judged according to the physical workplace, work atmosphere, health, financial and family benefits, vacation and time off, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development, and community involvement. Employers were compared to other organizations in their field to find the most "progressive and forward-thinking" programs.
The early career program from engineering and tech company ABB Canada received recognition for peer mentoring, on-the-job training, one-on-one career and leadership coaching.
Keurig Dr Pepper Canada got props for its undergrad internships in marketing, supply chain, finance, IT and business intelligence. Mentorship and networking opportunities also elevated the Montreal-based company.
L'Oréal Canada took special recognition for hiring young talent, thanks to management trainee and e-internship programs that include "comprehensive training, weekly check-ins with a buddy, weekly fireside chats, and final presentations where interns showcase their accomplishments and learnings."
Work amenities were also taken into consideration, including food options and proximity to gyms. The Université de Montréal got top marks for offering employees a number of campus amenities, like subsidized memberships to a fully equipped fitness centre and on-campus food options. Employees are also encouraged to continue their studies through an employee tuition waiver program as well as a variety of in-house and online training programs.
In the field of finance, the Business Development Bank of Canada has a remote worker "Flex+" program that allows employees to work from home one to five days per week. It also has a new summer half-days off program to help employee extend their summer weekends.
- 3M Canada Company
- ABB Canada
- Aboriginal Peoples Television Network Inc. / APTN
- Accenture Inc.
- Adobe Systems Canada Inc.
- Agriculture Financial Services Corporation / AFSC
- ArcelorMittal Dofasco G.P.
- Assembly of First Nations
- Bank of Canada
- BASF Canada Inc.
- BC Public Service
- BDO Canada LLP
- Bell Canada
- Best Buy Canada Ltd.
- BIOVECTRA
- Boston Consulting Group Canada ULC, The
- British Columbia Investment Management Corp. / BCI
- Business Development Bank of Canada
- CAE Inc.
- Canada Energy Regulator
- Canada Revenue Agency / CRA
- Canadian National Railway Company
- Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
- Carleton University
- Cascades
- CIBC
- Citi Canada
- Clio
- CoLab Software Inc.
- College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, The
- Creative Options Regina, Inc.
- Danone Canada
- Dentons Canada LLP
- Desjardins Group / Mouvement Desjardins
- Diamond Schmitt Architects Inc.
- Digital Extremes Ltd.
- Emera Inc.
- Employment and Social Development Canada
- Enbridge Inc.
- Export Development Canada
- Fidelity Canada
- Ford Motor Company of Canada Ltd.
- Fowler Bauld & Mitchell Ltd.
- FreshBooks
- GHD Canada Holdings Inc.
- GSoft
- Hatch Ltd.
- Hershey Canada Inc.
- Hospital for Sick Children, The
- IGM Financial Inc.
- Imperial Oil Limited
- Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
- Inter Pipeline Ltd.
- iQmetrix
- Irving Oil
- Kellogg Canada Inc.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Canada
- KPMG LLP
- Labatt Breweries of Canada
- League Inc.
- Loblaw Companies Ltd.
- L'Oréal Canada Inc.
- Manulife
- Mars Canada
- McCarthy Tétrault LLP
- McElhanney Ltd.
- Medavie Inc.
- Medtronic Canada ULC
- Mondelēz International
- Nutrien Inc.
- OpenText Corporation
- PCL Construction
- Penguin Random House Canada Ltd.
- Pomerleau Inc.
- Procter & Gamble Inc.
- Rio Tinto
- Ross Video Ltd.
- Royal Bank of Canada
- Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.
- Sanofi Canada
- SaskEnergy Incorporated
- Schneider Electric Canada Inc.
- Shell Canada Limited
- Simon Fraser University
- Sobeys Inc.
- Stryker Canada ULC
- Suncor Energy Inc.
- TD Bank Group
- Teck Resources Limited
- TELUS Communications Inc.
- Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc. / TMMC
- Université de Montréal
- University of New Brunswick / UNB
- Vancouver City Savings Credit Union
- Vancouver Coastal Health
- Verafin Inc.
- Western Financial Group Inc.
- West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
- World Vision Canada
- Yukon, Government of