Canada's Top 100 Employers Ranking Of 2023 Is Out — Here Are The Winners In Montreal

MTL Blog, Associate Editor
​A Université de Montréal building. Right: Pomerleau employees wearing hardhats walk past large pipes.

Montreal boasts some of the best employers in the country. A dozen local companies made it into the 2023 ranking of Canada's Top 100 Employers, across fields like aviation, engineering, tech, finance and manufacturing. Many also stood out as top employers for young people. Internship opportunities were a primary consideration, along with opportunities for professional development.

Each company was judged according to the physical workplace, work atmosphere, health, financial and family benefits, vacation and time off, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development, and community involvement. Employers were compared to other organizations in their field to find the most "progressive and forward-thinking" programs.

The early career program from engineering and tech company ABB Canada received recognition for peer mentoring, on-the-job training, one-on-one career and leadership coaching.

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada got props for its undergrad internships in marketing, supply chain, finance, IT and business intelligence. Mentorship and networking opportunities also elevated the Montreal-based company.

L'Oréal Canada took special recognition for hiring young talent, thanks to management trainee and e-internship programs that include "comprehensive training, weekly check-ins with a buddy, weekly fireside chats, and final presentations where interns showcase their accomplishments and learnings."

Work amenities were also taken into consideration, including food options and proximity to gyms. The Université de Montréal got top marks for offering employees a number of campus amenities, like subsidized memberships to a fully equipped fitness centre and on-campus food options. Employees are also encouraged to continue their studies through an employee tuition waiver program as well as a variety of in-house and online training programs.

In the field of finance, the Business Development Bank of Canada has a remote worker "Flex+" program that allows employees to work from home one to five days per week. It also has a new summer half-days off program to help employee extend their summer weekends.

Aviation company CAE flies high with a global flexible vacation program that lets employees request time off without fixed limits. Workers can also opt for unpaid sabbatical leave — up to 26 weeks to pursue personal interests or to allow employees to fulfill their needs and responsibilities outside of work.
The annual ranking is open to all Canadian companies. Here's this year's full list of winners (with Montreal employers in bold):
