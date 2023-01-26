Forbes Has Released Its List Of The Best Employers In Canada In 2023
Three of the top 100 are headquartered in Montreal!
Forbes has released its 2023 list of Canada's best companies to work for, as determined by a survey of over 10,000 Canadians on their workplace experiences.
The total list includes 300 companies, but in the top 100 (which, let's be real, is all most people care about), three Montreal-based organizations have made their mark. These top companies were selected from a pool of 2,900 organizations, so making it to a high spot is no small feat.
In first place is Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, but the highest-ranking Montreal-based company isn't a school: it's Hydro-Québec. The company has more than 20,000 employees and made it on the list at number seven. It's the highest-ranked utility company on the list, and it won first place in Forbes' 2022 list of Canada's best employers for diversity.
Next for Montreal is another school, Concordia University, in 16th place. The university employs 7,000 people. For what it's worth, McGill scraped in at number 150. Take that as you will!
Desjardins is the next Quebec-based company on the list, but it's headquartered in Lévis, so Montreal gets no points for that 35th-place slot. In 65th place is the last Montreal-based company in the top 100: the Jewish General Hospital, employer to just under 5,000 reasonably satisfied employees.
