6 Open Montreal Jobs With Some Of The Best Employers In Canada
It's time to update your résumé!
Forbes has compiled a list of Canada's best employers in 2023, based on a survey of over 12,000 Canadians on their career experiences with big corporations. And good news: some of the companies currently have open jobs in Montreal.
Perhaps you're sick and tired of your current boss, or just curious about the work opportunities available out there. Who knows? You might find your dream job on the list.
Software Developer
Company: Ericsson (#4 on the list)
Who Should Apply: The successful candidate will work on a commercial drone project. Duties outlined in the job posting include generating new features and testing drones. Familiarity with a long list of software and programming languages is required.
Human Ressources
Company: Hydro-Québec (#7 on the list)
Who Should Apply: This job opening is reserved for new immigrants who moved to Quebec less than five years ago. The minimum requirements for this position are a high school diploma, relevant work experience and a proof of a comparative evaluation from the Ministère de l'immigration, de la Francisation et de l'intégration.
University Librarian
Company: Concordia University (#16 on the list)
Who Should Apply: The chosen applicant will supervise all library services and programs to favour learning and research. Concordia says this job requires a deep understanding of human resources issues and academia. Bilingualism is a must.
Product Manager (Chrome Payments)
Company: Google (#17 on the list)
Who Should Apply: This Product Manager will "be part of company-wide and industry-wide initiatives to build the next generation of payment capabilities for Chrome and the open web." Candidates must have worked at least five years in product management and have experience in product design and web platforms.
Host
Company: Mariott International (#22 on the list)
Who Should Apply: As a host at the Montreal Airport Marriott in-terminal hotel, your role is to greet and assist customers. You'll guide guests to their table and give them menus. You will also manage seating availability and cleanliness.
Administrative Assistant
Company: Desjardins (#35 on the list)
Who Should Apply: Candidates must have good computer skills and experience with Office Suite 365. You must be ready to perform secretarial tasks and assist your manager with emails, expense account, appointments, meeting notes and more.