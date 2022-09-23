The CBSA Is Hiring Across Canada & You Could Earn Over $100,000 A Year
Six-figure salary, anyone?
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is currently looking to fill a number of positions across Canada — most of which pay well over $100,000 annually. The CBSA has roles available in IT, organization and classification, trade compliance and various support positions.
In addition to landing a job that could pay a six-figure salary, you would also be eligible for a slew of pretty sweet benefits. As an employee of the Government of Canada, you would be entitled to a health care plan, dental plan, disability insurance, and vacation and leave packages.
So, if you're on the hunt for a federal job and have the credentials, then dust off those résumés and apply away.
Organization & Classification
Salary: $80,336 to $99,277
Who Should Apply: Candidates must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with acceptable specialization in human resources management, labour or industrial relations, psychology, public or business administration, or in any other field relevant to the work to be performed.
Experience working in an operational classification environment and providing advice and guidance to managers involving the interpretation and application of legislation, policies, guidelines and procedures governing classification is necessary. The role requires a security clearance and has various language requirements. The deadline to apply is October 14, 2022.
IM/IT
Salary: $60,696 to $150,842
Who Should Apply: Candidates must have graduated from a two-year program of study from a recognized post-secondary institution with acceptable specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another specialty relevant to the position to be staffed.
Language requirements vary by post and applicants must undergo security clearances. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2023.
Office Support
Salary: $50,821 to $54,857
Who Should Apply: Applicants for this role must be able and willing to provide assistance to staff and managers in a wide range of capacities, depending on the needs of the organization and as it relates to a particular work unit. Candidates must have also successfully completed two years of secondary school or employer-approved alternatives.
Experience in providing administrative/client support services in a work environment, using word processing and email software, such as MS Office Suite applications, and providing services to the public, either in person or over the phone are a must. The deadline to apply for this role is September 29, 2022.
Trade Compliance Verification
Salary: $75,398 to $104,988
Who Should Apply: Applicants must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with acceptable specialization in accounting, business administration, commerce, finance or some other specialty relevant to the position. Candidates must have experience verifying compliance with professional or legislative requirements.
Candidates will also have to undergo security clearances. The deadline to apply is May 31, 2023.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.