6 Government Of Canada Jobs Available Right Now That Pay Over $100,000
One role pays over $230,000! 🤑
If you've been wanting to secure a job with the Government of Canada, then there are loads currently up for grabs and they all pay over $100,000. Positions are available in several different departments including the Public Health Agency of Canada, National Research Council, Library and Archives Canada and Financial Institutions Canada.
In addition to landing a role that pays a six-figure salary, you would also be eligible for a slew of sweet benefits. As an employee of the federal government, you would be entitled to a health care plan, dental plan, disability insurance, and vacation and leave packages.
So, if you've got what it takes, dust off that résumés and apply away!
Manager
Salary: $100,220 to $114,592
Department: Library and Archives Canada
Location: Gatineau, Quebec
Who Should Apply: Candidates must have graduated with a degree or diploma from a recognized post-secondary institution and must have significant experience in developing and maintaining effective relationships with clients and stakeholders, delivering briefings or presentations to executives on strategic matters and providing evidence-based advice and recommendations to executives.
Bilingual imperative (CBC/CBC) is required for this role and a willingness to travel and work overtime when needed. A Security status clearance is necessary and the deadline to apply is September 26, 2022.
Executive Leaders in Infectious Diseases/Immunization
Salary: $153,506 to $234,146
Department: Public Health Agency of Canada
Location: Various locations
Who Should Apply: Per the job listing, this position is responsible for overseeing the operations of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, the national body that makes recommendations for the use of vaccines currently or newly approved for use in humans in Canada, including the identification of groups at risk for vaccine-preventable diseases for whom vaccination should be targeted.
Candidates must have graduated with a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization related to the position or graduated with a degree from a recognized school of medicine for the MD-MOF-04 level position. Experience providing strategic and tactical advice and recommendations to senior management or officials on complex health or public health issues, leading health-related programs and/or developing health-related policies and planning frameworks, and strategic policy analysis is a must. The deadline to apply is September 20, 2022.
Field Epidemiologist
Salary: $136,493 to $175,812
Department: Public Health Agency of Canada
Location: Various locations
Who Should Apply: The Public Health Agency of Canada is looking to fill five to 10 positions within the CFEP for two years. Candidates must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with acceptable specialization in Epidemiology or Public Health. There are a few language requirements including bilingual imperative CCC/CCC, bilingual imperative CBC/CBC, bilingual imperative BBB/BBB, English essential and French essential.
A reliability Status security clearance is necessary for this role and candidates must be willing and able to relocate to another geographic location within Canada for the duration of the program and/or travel within Canada on short notice. The deadline to apply is September 23, 2022.
Industrial Technology Advisor
Salary: $126,501 to $138,927
Department: National Research Council Canada
Location: Montreal and Laval
Who Should Apply: The National Research Council Canada is looking for a seasoned industry professional who is absolutely enthusiastic about helping innovative Canadian companies grow and prosper. Candidates must possess a post-secondary degree in science or engineering in a discipline related to the position from a recognized university or a combination of a post-secondary degree in another field with significant work experience relevant to the position.
Per the job listing, recent and extensive industrial business experience as an entrepreneur or senior manager is required for this role. A reliability Status clearance check is required and the deadline to apply is September 23, 2022.
Innovation Investment Advisor
Salary: $105,785 to $148,657
Department: National Research Council Canada
Location: Various locations
Who Should Apply: Applicants will be expected to perform an impartial advisory role by credibly assessing and performing due diligence on program and project proposals by applying their technical, business, and sector-specific knowledge and experience in delivering support to (and as applicable managing) research and technology programs. A post-secondary degree in science, or engineering in a discipline related to the position from a recognized university is required or a post-graduate degree and/or a complimentary business degree, or program management certification would be considered an asset.
Significant experience managing a diverse set of stakeholder relationships spanning the government, academic and private sectors, with researchers, managers and research administrators along with performing an oversight advising role within a scientific or research environment, including providing technical and/or policy advice to senior management will be required. The deadline to apply is September 26, 2022.
Financial Manager/Advisor
Salary: $103,868 to $134,116
Department: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: Various locations
Who Should Apply: Candidates must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting, finance, business administration, commerce or economics and experience related to positions in the financial management group.
Recent experience in providing financial analysis and guidance on a wide range of complex financial management issues to senior management along with experience in the supervision of human resources including planning, assigning and monitoring tasks, and managing performance are necessary. The deadline to apply is September 28, 2022.
