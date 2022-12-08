The Coldest Places In The World Are Mostly In Canada & Even Antarctica Is Warmer
Montreal doesn't seem too cold now, does it?
Montreal's December forecast is giving those who hate the cold a shimmer of hope this holiday season, but the same can't be said for those living in more rural and remote parts of the country. In fact, almost all of the coldest places in the world are in Canada right now, and one spot has temperatures dipping as low as minus 42 degrees C.
According to the weather website Weather Now, which claims to obtain its information from publicly available sources, 17 of the top 20 coldest spots across the globe are located right here in the Great White North. Key Lake, Saskatchewan, takes the frozen cake with a minus 42 C forecast as of 11:15 a.m. on December 8.
Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan, is only one degree shy of tying with Key Lake with today's temps reaching as low as minus 41 C. Brrr! Who woulda thought that Canada would be colder than Antarctica, amirite? Okay… it's summer over in the South Pole, but still.
The frigid conditions don't end there for the western province as Southend, Saskatchewan, is currently experiencing temperatures of minus 38 C.
The town of Yakutsk, Russia, follows with a daily high of minus 37 C, followed by Lynn Lake, Manitoba, with a high of minus 36 C. "High" and "minus 36 C" should not be a thing.
Meanwhile, Canada's territories are also witnessing cold AF conditions with both Kugluktuk, Nunavut, and Tulita, Northwest Territories, witnessing highs of minus 36 degrees C.
As for the "warmest" places on the list, Nunavut's Rankin Inlet (minus 33 C), Arviat (minus 33 C) and Steffanson Island (minus 33 C) round up the list.
So...Montreal's winter forecast isn't looking too bad now, eh?
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.