The CRA Has Open Accountant Jobs & You Can Make Up To Almost $98,700/Year
It pays to crunch numbers.🧮
If you've always enjoyed fiddling with your Texas Instrument, this might be your sign to pursue a career in accounting. As Narcity Canada reports, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has opened a nationwide jobs bank with the goal to create a reserve of qualified accountants from which it can draw to fill positions across the country.
The federal agency is advertising a salary range of $77,012 to $98,683.
CRA tax auditors may perform any number of duties. Examples outlined in an online job posting include assessing Canadians who own foreign property, auditing the country's richest residents, and auditing businesses both large and small.
Not just anyone can send in a CV. Applicants must have what the CRA considers a relevant accounting degree from a post-secondary institution. They must also, according to the posting, have at least a year of experience conducting audits, working with corporate tax returns or financial statements, "administering accounting policies," "providing tax advice," or "interpreting" CRA statutes.
Accountants who meet those requirements and advance in the application process can anticipate some tantalizing benefits. The CRA touts its ranking among the best employers in the country, a position it achieved thanks in part to what it calls its "generous vacation leave," employee health care plan, pension plan, "discounted corporate fitness memberships" and tuition reimbursement for employees pursuing relevant degrees.
Prospective applicants can submit their candidacy through their online CRA account. The agency says those it selects for further evaluation will undergo a security clearance, the intensity of which varies by position.
More information is online.