The Government Of Canada Is Hiring To Fill Jobs In Its Foreign Offices & Will Pay Up To $91,000
Minimal experience required.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is trying to staff its foreign service offices. And if the prospect of living abroad isn't incentive enough, the department is also teasing a salary range of $72,292 to $91,472. As Narcity Canada first reported, IRCC is using a Government of Canada jobs inventory to create a pool of qualified candidates that it can eventually hire and deploy internationally as Migration Foreign Service Officers.
According to the job listing, these officers may have a range of duties related to IRCC's migration program, including participation in foreign applicant processing, "risk assessment" and "engagement," as well as "migration diplomacy activities."
It's a demanding lifestyle. IRCC says officers spend "approximately two-thirds of their career overseas" with new assignments every two to four years. Overtime is also a requirement.
The opportunity is nevertheless tantalizing. The department says it posts officers in China, India, Mexico, the Philippines, Senegal and Turkey, among other destinations.
Job applicants must have a Bachelor's degree, but eligibility requirements are otherwise minimal. The listing stipulates applicants must have "experience working effectively with others to achieve a common goal" and "experience providing service or support to others under challenging circumstances." That experience may have been either volunteer or paid.
Bilingualism in English and French is also a requirement. Though IRCC says non-bilingual applicants who are otherwise qualified can undergo language training.
The department also lists experience it considers an "asset" but not a requirement, including experience working abroad, proficiency in a third language, experience with presentations and experience using social media for professional purposes.
The complete list of requirements and details about the application process are online. The application deadline is June 30, 2023.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.