The Canadian Navy Will Pay Up To $4K/Month For A Gap Year Spent On The High Seas
Open to citizens and permanent residents, no strings (or anchors) attached.
The Canadian Navy is anchors aweigh on a new recruitment program that lets citizens and permanent residents enlist full-time for one year, no strings attached, before deciding whether to pursue a naval career.
Known as the Naval Experience Program (NEP), participants receive a competitive salary, accommodation and food, along with basic training in either Halifax, N.S., or Esquimalt, B.C. before experiencing life as a sailor. The initiative streamlines the enrollment process to attract adventure seekers and those open to a unique lifestyle.
"The Navy offers Canadians the opportunity to see the world while serving their country. It also provides stability, job security, benefits, paid education and training, lifelong friendships, adventure and more," Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee said in a statement.
At the end of their contract, NEP participants can choose to continue serving with the Canadian Navy, change roles, or leave without any obligations. Those who decide to stay will transfer to a trade and carry on with their naval career, while those who choose not to continue will have an impactful life experience to add to their resume.
The NEP is open to Canadian citizens and permanent residents between the ages of 16-57, and applicants under 18 will need permission from their parent or guardian. Participants will receive the same pay and benefits as other recruits to the Canadian Armed Forces, somewhere between $3,168 to $4,332 per month.
Whether you're a student seeking adventure or someone looking for a new career, the NEP is an opportunity to try out life in the Navy with no long-term commitment.