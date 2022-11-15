The Montreal Weather Forecast Shows Snow On The Way Tomorrow — Here's What To Expect
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.
Environment Canada has issued a special statement ahead of an expected five to 10 centimetres of snow in the Montreal area Wednesday. The Montreal weather forecast suggests snow could start falling Tuesday night and continue all day Wednesday. Other parts of Quebec are subject to snowfall warnings.
Forecasts for Mauricie, Chaudière-Appalaches and the Capitale-Nationale, all of which fall under Environment Canada warnings as of Tuesday morning, could get between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow. In Estrie and parts of Chaudière-Appalaches, snowfall totals could reach 25 centimetres.
A map of southern Quebec showing areas subject to weather warnings (in red) and special weather statements (in gray) ahead of expected snowfall Wednesday.Environment Canada
In all cases, EnviroCan is warning drivers to be prepared to "adapt [their] driving to changing road conditions." The deadline for the switch to winter tires isn't until December 1.
The seven-day forecast for Montreal shows several periods of snow potentially on the way, including a chance of flurries on Friday. Temperatures could continue to hover around zero and reach lows of -5 C and -6 C on Thursday night and Saturday night, respectively.
