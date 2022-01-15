Trending Topics

The Quebec Estate Where Adele Shot The 'Easy On Me' Music Video Is For Sale (PHOTOS)

It can be yours... for $5.5 million.

Editorial Fellow
TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

It's no secret that Adele came to Quebec to film the music video for her recent single, "Easy On Me," at Sutton vineyard Domaine Dumont Chapelle Sainte-Agnès. The property is now on the market for US$4.37 million (roughly CA$5.5 million) for anyone who wants to live like an aristocrat.

Adele is known for choosing lavish sets for her music videos, and Domaine Dumont Chapelle Sainte-Agnès is no exception. The 173-acre property consists of the vineyard and six buildings, including the manor house built in 1846, a chapel, a guest house, and a literal castle with a reception hall. There are a total 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms on the estate.

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

The architecture is peppered with... interesting medieval-inspired elements, such as stone walls and wooden doors.

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

The interior has French flair with vaulted ceilings and terracotta floors.

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

This property presents opportunities for the entrepreneurial homeowner. It is, after all an operating vineyard, with 7,000 growing vines. Previously the property was a tourist attraction, offering tours for $50 per person in groups of six to eight people. Tourists were offered a tour of the vineyard, chapel, and wine cellars, as well as ice wine tastings.

There are an astounding 11,000 trees on the property, many of which are tapped each spring for maple syrup. Several of the buildings could also be used for other business ventures.

Domaine Dumont Chapelle Sainte-Agnès is in Sutton, just and hour and a forty-five minutes from Montreal and close to the U.S. border.

Adele's music video was filmed in the manor's red ballroom (shown above).

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Vineyard Estate For Sale In Sutton, Quebec

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Price: CA$5,500,000

Address: 2559, chemin Scenic Road, Sutton, QC

Description: This medieval-inspired estate features a manor house, castle, chapel, and operational vineyard. It was the location for Adele's "Easy On Me" music video.

View here

