This Swimming Hole In The Woods 90 Mins From Montreal Has Cascading Water & A Wicked Name

It's absolutely witchin'! 🧙

Staff Writer
A person walking through the Witches' Cauldron. Right, a person in the water.

Deep in the woods of Sutton, Quebec lies one small place where summer and Halloween intersect — at least in name. This nightmare before Saint-Jean is called the Witches' Cauldron, a place where water cascades over seemingly twisted, jagged rocks into a small pool under the emerald green canopy.

It may just cast a spell on you.

The little swimming hole sits at the foot of the mountains just under two hours outside of Montreal. It's accessible via hiking trail and, thankfully, by car.

If you'd rather brave a full hike, severalsites estimate the Village-Montagne trail, on which the Cauldron is located, will take a leisurely two to three hours one way. Leashed dogs are welcome to this part of the Parc d’environnement naturel de Sutton (PENS), but be sure to check before you take your pet elsewhere in the park — some trails have further restrictions.

Otherwise, the PENS trail map suggests the Cauldron is just a short walk from the intersection of chemins Bernier, Réal and Maple. There's a parking lot further down chemin Maple, which appears to be an approximately four-minute walk from the entrance to the swimming hole.

If you can't get enough of walking around, there are plenty of beautiful winding trails throughout the PENS, many of which are as short as an hour or two. To access these other hikes, you'll need to make advance reservations at $7 per person during the summer months.

Witches' Cauldron Swimming Hole

Price: Free

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends between May and September

Address: 900, chemin Réal, Sutton, QC (Parc d’environnement naturel de Sutton welcome centre)

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

