A Candlelight Acoustic Adele Tribute Is Coming To Montreal This Week
Rumour has it you can book a private show. 🎵
Pandemic restrictions seem to be "Water Under The Bridge" for now, so it's time to say "Hello" to new beginnings. You can make the most of this summer season, starting with an acoustic tribute to Adele happening at the Christ Church Cathedral this week.
Organized by Candelight Concerts, a string quartet will reinvent the UK singer's discography, transforming her most famous tracks into a soothing spectacle taking place in a candlelit atmosphere.
Fans of the artist have the opportunity to rediscover 13 of her best hits, including “When We Were Young,” “Set Fire to the Rain,” “Send My Love (To Your New Lover),” and “Rolling in the Deep.”
Of course, "Easy on me" is also on the setlist, and as a Daydreamer (a.k.a an Adele fan), you probably already know that the music video was actually filmed at a Quebec vineyard, less than two hours away from Montreal.
You can attend the mesmerizing candlelit show this week, on Thursday, July 21 and Saturday, July 23. The musicians will perform twice each evening, at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.
The entire event has a runtime of one hour. If you can't make it to a show this month, don't fret as another Adele tribute is scheduled for August 19.
Seats will be assigned in order of arrival, according to the seating category you booked. The event is accessible for people in wheelchairs.
Children 8 years of age and older can attend the melodic event, however, those 16 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Candlelight Concerts also allow you to book private concerts and request a customized musical program.
The organizers will accommodate you according to your group's needs, and the current songs performed by the Candlelight musicians. This option can include a cocktail reception, so you can sip a drink while listening to classical music in a totally magical setup.
Not a bad idea for date night, right?
Candlelight: Hommage To Adele
When: July 21, July 23 and August 19
Where: 635, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Price: Tickets range from $30 to $60 depending on seat section