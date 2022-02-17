Trending Topics

The Quebec Weather Forecast Warns Of Freezing Rain & Up To 30 cm Of Snow In Some Regions

Love that for us!

Senior Editor
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain and snowfall warnings for much of southern Quebec as a storm moves over the province Thursday and Friday. The Montreal weather forecast shows daytime rain turning into snow by Thursday evening.

The federal weather agency is warning residents in the Montreal area to expect up to 15 centimetres of snow overnight. There's also a risk of freezing rain.

The Weather Network forecasts rain continuing until 11 p.m. with a chance of hail starting at 9 p.m.

The forecast from Environment Canada suggests precipitation could continue until Saturday night, but The Weather Network shows clearer skies by Friday afternoon.

Parts of Montérégie, Estrie and Centre-du-Québec could get between two and five millimetres of freezing rain Thursday night.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow could fall in regions on the North Shore, according to Environment Canada. In the Capitale-Nationale region, including Quebec City, meanwhile, the agency says as much as 30 centimetres could drop.

