Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal traffic

Montreal Traffic Is Messy All Over As A Snowfall Warning Continues Friday Morning

Here's where to expect congestion.

Senior Editor
Montreal Traffic Is Messy All Over As A Snowfall Warning Continues Friday Morning
Transports Québec

As of 8:15 a.m. Friday, Transports Québec is reporting most Montreal highways are still covered after an overnight storm that forecasts predicted would dump as much as 15 centimetres of snow on the region. Montreal traffic is looking messy as a result.

Autoroutes 15 (the Décarie expressway) and 40 (the Transcanadienne) seem to be in the worst condition with traffic slow or congested through much of their Montreal Island segments according to an online map of conditions. Traffic is also slow on the Montreal side of the Louis-Hippolyte Lafontaine Tunnel on autoroute 25.

Visibility, meanwhile, is listed as either "good" or "fair" on all highways.

MétéoMédia reports that part of the Montérégie and Estrie regions, which Environment Canada forecasted would get a few millimetres of freezing rain, are dealing with icy roads.

Much of southern Quebec is still under a snowfall warning, though the federal weather agency says snow should stop Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

The Quebec Weather Forecast Warns Of Freezing Rain & Up To 30 cm Of Snow In Some Regions

Love that for us!

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain and snowfall warnings for much of southern Quebec as a storm moves over the province Thursday and Friday. The Montreal weather forecast shows daytime rain turning into snow by Thursday evening.

The federal weather agency is warning residents in the Montreal area to expect up to 15 centimetres of snow overnight. There's also a risk of freezing rain.

Keep ReadingShow less

Quebec Weather Is Going To Be A Nasty Mix Of Snow, Rain And Ice This Week

Hibernating is sounding pretty good right about now...

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

If you've dared to step outside over the last few days, you know that it's been painfully cold — the kind of cold that makes you understand why some animals choose to hibernate during the winter.

And unfortunately, when it comes to the Quebec weather forecast, I don't come bearing good news.

Keep ReadingShow less
Montreal Weather

Flash Freeze Warning Issued For Montreal, So Roads Can Get Real Icy Real Fast

Be careful out there folks!

Marc Bruxelles | Dreamstime

Winter weather is throwing Montreal yet another curveball. Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for Montreal and many surrounding areas, saying a flash freeze is headed our way Saturday afternoon.

"Temperatures will drop rapidly this afternoon or early this evening," Environment Canada said. "Puddles, wet snow and any additional precipitation will freeze as temperatures drop."

Keep ReadingShow less

Montreal's Controversial REM de l'Est Got Roasted By The Regional Transit Agency

The ARTM says the light-rail network wouldn't meet the needs of most East End Montrealers.

Courtesy of CDPQ Infra

The Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM) has released their official opinion about the REM de l'Est. They say the light-rail network wouldn't attract enough users to be worth the initial cost of building it, let alone the costs to maintain it.

The first reason cited for their decision was that the new rail wouldn't adequately meet the needs of the communities of Montreal's East End. The REM de l'Est would link Montréal-Nord and Pointe-aux-Trembles to the centre of the city via two branches that would converge in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and then run roughly parallel to the STM's green line to boulevard Robert-Bourassa.

Keep ReadingShow less