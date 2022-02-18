Montreal Traffic Is Messy All Over As A Snowfall Warning Continues Friday Morning
Here's where to expect congestion.
As of 8:15 a.m. Friday, Transports Québec is reporting most Montreal highways are still covered after an overnight storm that forecasts predicted would dump as much as 15 centimetres of snow on the region. Montreal traffic is looking messy as a result.
Autoroutes 15 (the Décarie expressway) and 40 (the Transcanadienne) seem to be in the worst condition with traffic slow or congested through much of their Montreal Island segments according to an online map of conditions. Traffic is also slow on the Montreal side of the Louis-Hippolyte Lafontaine Tunnel on autoroute 25.
Visibility, meanwhile, is listed as either "good" or "fair" on all highways.
MétéoMédia reports that part of the Montérégie and Estrie regions, which Environment Canada forecasted would get a few millimetres of freezing rain, are dealing with icy roads.
Much of southern Quebec is still under a snowfall warning, though the federal weather agency says snow should stop Friday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.