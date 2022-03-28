The Montreal Weather Forecast Suggests Butt-Freezing Temperatures Will End After Today
Or that's what it looks like, at least.
Monday's frigid temperatures might be wintry weather's last frosty gasp. Montreal weather forecasts from The Weather Network and Environment Canada show daytime highs above five degrees for the next two weeks — and even some double-digit positive temperatures.
The federal weather agency, for its part, shows the weather gradually improving through the week. While Montrealers woke up to a fresh dusting of snow and a windchill approaching -19, it looks like things will be slightly milder on Tuesday and Wednesday, when temperatures could peak at -2 C and 2 C, respectively.
The thermometer could then shoot up to 9 C on Thursday, though Montrealers might not be able to enjoy it. Environment Canada forecasts snow and rain from Wednesday to Friday, when temperatures are expected to peak around 7 C.
We're seeing differing forecasts for the weekend ahead. While Environment Canada shows sunny skies and daytime highs of 7 C and 8 C, the Weather Network shows a chance of snow with highs between 4 C and 6 C on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3, respectively.
The Weather Network's forecast for the following week is more optimistic, showing only partially cloudy skies from Monday, April 4, to Thursday, April 8, with daytime temperatures ranging from 6 C to 10 C (!).
The network suggests temperatures could then plateau around 8 C and 9 C through Monday, April 11, with the possibility for more snow and rain on Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10.
It seems, at least, that we're on the right track?