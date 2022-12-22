A Huge Free Sledding Hill Is Coming Back To Montreal's Sud-Ouest This Winter
You can borrow the tubes onsite or bring your own equipment ❄️🛷
This winter doesn't have to be depressing, as the city of Montreal has planned plenty of fun activities to get you out of bed. In addition to the ice skating rinks, soon you'll be able to sled down a huge hill at Montreal's Parc Ignace-Bourget, and it's totally free.
Because of the upcoming winter storm, the snowmaking on the Newman hill has been postponed but it will start as soon as the weather permits. The park is located near Ville-Émard, just a 15-minute walk from the Angrignon metro station.
Note that if you don't have your own equipment, you can borrow tubes for free at the nearby recreation centre Monseigneur Pigeon from December 26. You can book your time slot online for a maximum of two hours but note that one I.D. is required per family.
The hill will also be open on January 1 so you can start the new year on the right foot. But If you were hoping to head there on Christmas Day, you'll need to find another winter activity, because it will be closed.
“I invite families to take advantage of the beautiful winter days to go sliding at Ignace-Bourget Park. With its mechanically snow-covered, lighted and secure corridors, the loan of equipment and on-site entertainment, everything has been thought out to ensure great descents for beginners and more seasoned alike," Benoit Dorais, mayor of the Sud-Ouest borough and vice-president of the executive committee of the city of Montreal, said in an official statement.
Onsite, you'll find two sledding zones, one dedicated to beginners or families, and another one for more experienced Montrealers.