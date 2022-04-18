Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

gaspésie

These Seaside Gaspésie Cabins For Rent Have A Spa You Can Book All To Yourself

The tiny cabins are tucked away in cedar groves.

Senior Editor
Cabin for rent at the [ÈST] Éco-cabines glamping site in Quebec's Gaspésie region. Right: Outdoor tubs and deck at the [ÈST] glamping site.

[ÈST] Éco-cabines

The [ÈST] Éco-cabines glamping site in Quebec's Gaspésie region is a destination for those seeking some luxurious solitude this summer. On offer are cozy modern cabins for two tucked away in the woods and a new spa that's only available to guests in private three-hour windows.

The concept eliminates the worst part of the spa experience: crossing paths with loud dripping wet strangers. The private reservation means you can carelessly wander between the baths before retreating to your isolated accommodation.

The spa includes a dry sauna, hammam, cold tub, hot tub, and indoor and outdoor relaxation areas.

Situated in cedar groves, the cabins, called [thuja], are "designed to create an experience of close proximity to nature," according to the [ÈST] website.

Large picture windows seem to blur the distinction between interior and exterior. Outdoor fireplaces allow guests to extend their living space into nature.

Each cabin also comes equipped with a kitchenette (burners, mini-fridge, toaster oven), as well as a compost toilet. The site has a separate "sanitary block" with three full, private bathrooms.

[ÈST] also has cabins that can accommodate up to five people. The larger [ublo] have the same amenities as the [thuja] (kitchenette and compost toilet), but, perched atop a cliff overlooking the Baie-des-Chaleurs, promise "breathtaking" sea views.

As of the time of writing, the two-person [thuja] cost between $169 and $189 per night for dates between May and August 2022. The [ublo] cost between $216 and $256 per night for dates in the same period, though most of the summer 2022 weekends are already booked.

Get the details below.

[ÈST] Glamping in Gaspésie

Price:

  • two-person cabins [thuja]: between $169 and $189 per night for dates between May and August 2022
  • four-to-five person cabins [ublo]: between $216 and $256 per night for dates between May and August 2022

Where: 107, route de Miguasha O., Nouvelle, QC

Website

