This Gaspésie Park Has New Mountaintop Lookouts With Hammocks To Swing Above Nature

And you can hike to them.

Senior Editor
New mountaintop lookout point in Quebec's Réserve faunique de Matane.

Sépaq

Sépaq has enhanced the experience at several of its parks and reserves ahead of summer 2022. In addition to a new cliffside lookout in the Parc national des Monts-Valin, the society has also installed new rest areas with stunning views in the Gaspésie region's Réserve faunique de Matane.

The two new platforms are near the Auberge de montage des Chic‑Chocs, an isolated four-star mountain lodge that sits atop a mountain crest in what Sépaq calls the heart of the reserve.

In a press release, the society says each of the new trailside decks "opens onto a panorama of mountains as far as the eye can see." Hikers will find hammocks where they can put their feet up and swing above the dramatic landscape below.

The rest areas are located on Matawee and Button de l’Est mountains. In its online hike directory, Sépaq gives the trek up the latter an intermediary difficulty level and estimates it takes about two hours.

The auberge also got an upgrade ahead of the summer season, including new siding and windows. It also got a new fleet of electric bikes.

Prices for a stay at the hotel vary by date, but as of the time of writing a bedroom for two people would cost a total of $1,521 for a three-night stay between July 16 and 19, 2022.

Get the details on the auberge and new lookout points below.

Réserve faunique de Matane Lookout Points

Where: Matawee and Button de l’Est mountains, Réserve faunique de Matane, near the Auberge de montage des Chic‑Chocs

Why Go: For an escape into nature: a stay at a comfortable isolated hotel with access to trails with stunning new lookout points.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

