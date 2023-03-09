This Baileys Recipe Takes Just 5 Ingredients & It’ll Level Up Your Cinq A Sept
Your 5 à 7's just got a lot more delicious!
As the days get longer, sometimes you just need a little pick-me-up. And Baileys got you covered! While you may think that Baileys Original Irish Cream can only be used to make special coffees, it can be used in many more ways. In fact, it's the perfect grown-up treat for any occasion – it can be used in cocktails, infused in desserts, or served on its own poured over ice.
Try out this recipe below and transform your 5 à 7 into a ‘treat yourself’ moment.
Raspberry Milkshake
Courtesy of Chef Jae-Anthony
A delicious Irish twist to a classic dessert-yum! The flavours of raspberry, spiced rum and a hint of vanilla blended with Baileys Original Irish Cream for a sweet treat, perfect to enjoy at your next 5 à 7 with friends.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz of Baileys Original Irish Cream
- 1 oz. Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum
- 1 oz. Chambord
- 0.5 oz. vanilla-raspberry syrup
- Garnish with a small yellow or white flower and a raspberry on a stick
Please enjoy Baileys responsibly, must be 19 years of age or older.