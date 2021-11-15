This Majestic Ice Hotel In Quebec Makes A Perfect Winter Date Spot (PHOTOS)
It's only a three-hour drive from Montreal!
While we're surrounded by all kinds of unique date spots, nothing quite compares to this magical ice hotel in Quebec. Located in Valcartier, it's said to be the only one of its kind in North America and it's less than a three-hour drive from Montreal.
Starting in January, you can spend the day exploring the Hôtel de Glace, sleep in one of the igloo rooms, chill out at the spa, sip cocktails at the frozen bar, and so much more.
Mark your calendars — this snow-filled hotel opens to the public again on January 2, 2022. But if you're eager to plan your visit, you can already purchase your future stay or one of the different packages available.
Did we mention that there's also a spa at the hotel? A visit to Aroma Spa, while you're at Hôtel de Glace, is sure to totally relax you and make you forget all about the fact that you're in the dead of winter. And if that doesn't help, you can always get an ice-cold cocktail at the bar.
And don't forget that Valentine's Day is also around the corner — it's never too early to buy your boo their gift.
This is also a common spot for couples to tie the knot in — and what a majestic place it is to do so. Clearly, the romance is alive and well at this hotel.
Some cool fluffy Quebec influencers have already visited, like the iconic Christopher the Pig, who was looking ultra-cute in front of the wooden doors.
Hôtel de Glace
Address: 2280, boul. Valcartier, Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, QC
When: Opens January 2, 2022
Why You Need To Go: There's simply no better spot to take your S.O. on a date during the winter. What better perfect spot to embrace the cold?
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
