Montreal Has A New Bar Made Of Actual Ice & Here's What It Looks Like (PHOTOS)
The giant inflatable igloo is now open for business, serving up cotton candy spritz cocktails and other seasonal drinks.
Tired of going to the same old bars in Montreal? Hiverside, which opened the doors of its giant inflatable igloo on December 10, offers a one-of-a-kind (and super Canadian) nightlife experience because it's crafted out of actual ice.
Between the glacial furniture, festive drinks and magical entranceway full of fairy lights, Hiverside — which you may know as Riverside St-Henri when it's not frozen over — has transformed into a true winter wonderland.
"The cold winds of winter have frozen Riverside, the lush greenery has been enrobed in ice and snow. Amongst the frozen landscape of the sud-ouest and the Lachine Canal, a winter-wonderland has emerged," reads the Hiverside website. It notes that the pop-up is a partnership between Riverside, Grey Goose Vodka and Cointreau.
Hiverside's tables, chairs, benches, bar, DJ booth — and even piano — are all carved from solid ice.
The whole ice bar was built and designed by Julien Doré, who's also behind Quebec City's ice hotel aka Hôtel de Glace.
You may be expecting a bar made from ice to be cold and, well, you'd be right. But Narcity Québec's Françoise Goulet-Pelletier, who visited Hiverside, said, "as the evening progressed, I felt more and more comfortable and my body gradually warmed up." Goulet-Pelletier said the Hiverside team provides blankets and hand warmers for all clients, plus there's a heated section at the back of the bar where chilly patrons can warm up.
Besides, you may forget all about the temperature once you start diving into the drinks menu.
It features both hot and cold cocktails, such as a hot toddy, chocolate martini, cotton candy spritz, eggnog and mulled wine.
All in all, Goulet-Pelletier described the vibe as "very festive." Picture a DJ spinning behind a turntable made of ice, as people in winter attire party it up.
Hiverside is open Thursdays through Saturdays and, while they accept walk-ins, you can also reserve your spot online in advance.
Time slots are 1.5 hours long and reservations include a welcome cocktail as well as two additional drinks of your choice.
Hiverside Ice Bar
When: Starting on December 10 - Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address: Riverside St-Henri, 5020, rue Saint-Ambroise, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Make the most of winter while experiencing a one-of-a-kind night out in Montreal.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
