7 Magical Quebec Towns Near Montreal That Have Serious European Charm During The Winter
You'll feel like you're in Switzerland, France, Norway, or Belgium.
We can't all afford a flight to France or Switzerland this winter, but luckily, there are some majestic Quebec towns that feel like Europe during the cold season.
So whenever the travel bug hits, these spots all less than five hours from Montreal will scratch your itch for European settings.
Côte-de-Beaupré
Distance from Montreal: 3 hours and 20 minutes
Why You Need To Go: This historical town already has a major French influence and when the snow hits, it feels even more like you've taken a trip to France. And when you get cold, step into the Saint-Anne-de-Beaupré Shrine — it feels a whole lot like the Notre-Dame de Paris.
Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier
Distance from Montreal: 3 hours
Why You Need To Go: Ice hotels can be found all across Europe during the winter, in countries like Germany, Finland and Norway. But, if you can't make it all the way out there, you can also visit Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier's Hôtel de Glace for a similar experience.
Le Vieux-Longueuil
Distance from Montreal: 15 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Just a short drive from Montreal, this borough in the town of Longueuil has that same oh-so-magical feeling that you get when walking through the streets of Belgium during the holiday season. So you don't even need to go far to see a little European charm.
Baie-Saint-Paul
Distance from Montreal: 4 hours
Why You Need To Go: Baie-Saint-Paul has all kinds of local boutiques, cafés and churches to explore, just like in little European towns. So if you can't afford a flight to Austria this winter, this spot is the next best thing.
Saint-Sauveur
Distance from Montreal: 45 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Wanna feel like you're skiing in the Swiss Alps without having to buy a plane ticket? Sommet Saint-Sauveur can provide that exact feeling. When the night hits and the slops start to light up, your eyes may just be fooled into thinking you've found yourself in the Swiss town of Zermatt.
Saint-Siméon
Distance from Montreal: 5 hours
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Charlevoix region, Saint-Siméon is surrounded by water, giving it a real Norwegian feel during the winter. Plus, there's a ton to see while you're there. Between the village of Saint-Siméon, Port-au-Persil and Baie-des-Rochers, it's definitely worth the road trip.
Quebec City
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours and 45 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Yes, we know — This one is a little obvious, and it's a city rather than a town... But seriously, Quebec City during the winter couldn't have more European charm to it. And it's only a short road trip from Montreal! The German Christmas market is an absolute must see during the holiday season.
