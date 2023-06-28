This New Montreal Store Sells Wine, Beer & Whiskey That Won't Give You A Hangover
You can enjoy the party and remember the night! 🥂
In a world where the allure of alcohol often comes with unpleasant aftermath, one Montreal business stands apart. Hochelaga's Apéro à Zéro, a specialized liquor store, promises the full-bodied flavour of wine, the subtle bite of whiskey, and the crispness of chilled beer, all without intoxicating effects.
Co-founded by Marilou Lapointe and Sophie Anne Aubin, the new store bridges a previously unfulfilled gap in the market. The duo faced difficulties finding premium non-alcoholic beverages five years ago and were left unimpressed by the lacklustre beers and vinegar-tinged wines that made up the zero-proof market at the time.
Fuelled by their shared vision, they embarked on creating Quebec's first alcohol-free store. Doubling as an event space, it welcomes mindful drinkers and those on the journey to sobriety to engage in social activities without pressure to consume alcohol.
A selection of locally-made seltzers and non-alcoholic alternatives to White Claw.Will Prince | MTL Blog
"We thought that our clientele would be mostly sober curious, but it's 80% people who want to drink more consciously," Lapointe told MTL Blog.
While she went sober five years ago, her girlfriend remains a mindful drinker, and their store caters to both lifestyles. Lapointe and Aubin launched the venture online amid the pandemic, shipping orders nationwide.
"With limited options available outside urban parts of Quebec, Toronto, and Vancouver, our business offers a much-needed alternative," Lapointe said.
Now, Montreal is joining international hubs like New York and London as a hotspot for the zero-proof beverages market, she said.
What began as a humble operation in their basement has blossomed into a full store, placing Apéro à Zéro at the heart of an exploding market neither Lapointe nor Aubin anticipated. As the number of locally-produced alcohol-free products has grown, so too has the business.
Marilou Lapointe showcasing wines at the Apéro à Zéro bar.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
But not just any product finds a home on their shelves. Lapointe and Aubin have a rigorous selection process. "We prioritize taste and authenticity over popularity," Lapointe said, explaining that they avoid mainstream items that are too sugary or artificial.
"We want to change perceptions about alcohol-free drinks, so we're always searching for the best products. That's also why we offer tastings in-store," she said.
The inventory at Apéro à Zéro shifts monthly, but some favourites like TÖST carbonated ginger and cranberry tea and Bluff pre-mixed margaritas have secured their spots. Their bestseller is Luminara Merlot, a de-alcoholized product from California's most notorious wine-making region.
"When I saw that Napa Valley was starting to do alcohol-free wines, that's when I knew the market was growing," said Lapointe, who admits the oaky red is her go-to bottle for bring-your-own-wine restaurants. The wine is shockingly similar to its alcoholic counterpart in both aroma and finish.
The de-alcoholization process strips the beverage of alcohol while retaining its taste, colour, and tannins. The result is a product that remarkably resembles regular wine, with a rich depth of flavour — woody notes, a 'sun-kissed' essence, and an aged effect that lingers on the tongue, instead of fading quickly, as is often the case with other alcohol-free wines.
Bottles of cider, wine, rum, tequila, gin, bourbon and more.Will Prince | MTL Blog
While wines dominate a significant portion of the shop's selection, it also boasts an assortment of non-alcoholic spirits like gin, rum, whiskey, and even tequila. Unlike the wines, which can be enjoyed straight out of the bottle, the store's spirits are designed to be mixed into cocktails
"Non-alcoholic whiskey hasn't quite captured the experience of drinking it neat," Lapointe said, presenting a bottle of Free Spirits bourbon. "But it makes a good bourbon sour. Just like our tequila makes an amazing paloma."
Tasting samples reveal the bourbon lacks the earthiness of some alcoholic equivalents but mimics the taste of a refreshing bourbon lemonade, complete with a spicy kick. The Profile tequila is even spicier and carries a pronounced smoky flavour and scent.
The store also caters to those seeking drinks that don't mirror traditional alcoholic beverages, offering an array of "funky" options from Proxies, an Ontario-based company. With a unique mix of grape, plum and pear flavours, each bottle has a bold, distinct, and tropical flavour profile.
"En plein control de mon vaisseau" shirts designed by David Lavague viewed through the store's disco mirror.Will Prince | MTL Blog
Aside from quality drinks, Apéro à Zéro is committed to inclusivity. As an LGBTQ-owned business run by women, the store offers a friendly and welcoming environment.
The goal is to foster a community of like-minded people who believe that fun and sobriety aren't mutually exclusive. "Sometimes people don't know if they want to quit drinking, but they also don't know anyone who has quit drinking. So we host 5 à 7 events with a cocktail menu and bartenders to help people meet," she said.
"All our employees are either sober or sober-curious, so patrons can feel comfortable and secure when they visit," Lapointe said.
Bottles of TÖST, a popular store item, by a vase with inclusive Pride flags.Will Prince | MTL Blog
Apéro à Zéro is a testament to the shifting tides of society’s relationship with alcohol, as a space that not only caters to a burgeoning market but also nudges the perception of sobriety from deprivation to celebration.
"Anyone contemplating an alcohol-free lifestyle can give it a try here, even if it's just for a week or two. The experience could be more rewarding and transformative than they expect," said Lapointe.
"I've been more genuine, more myself [since I went sober]. I've discovered aspects about myself I never knew existed. My sleep is better, and my relationships, with my family, my girlfriend, and everyone else, have improved. It isn't always easy when you quit drinking. It's not all rainbows and sunshine because you're forced to confront your emotions. But ultimately, I believe it's worthwhile," she said.
As Lapointe and Aubin meticulously stock their shelves with full-flavoured, alcohol-free options, the trend towards mindful drinking has found a delightful new destination, inviting Montrealers to toast their health — without any morning-after regret.
Apéro à Zéro
An Apéro à Zéro window display.
Where: 3661, rue Ontario Est