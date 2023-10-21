9 Montreal Activities For A Great Night Out Without Alcohol
Here's to Sober October. 🫗
When the weekend rolls around Montreal’s world-famous nightlife kicks into full gear — providing a seemingly endless choice of entertainment after hours. But, if you’re looking for an alcohol-free experience, the options can seem slim. Whether you’re doing Sober October, abstaining from alcohol for religious reasons, or you’re too hungover to even look at another mixed drink the city has plenty of exciting, relaxing, and romantic activities to enjoy.
Here are some Montreal things to do on a booze-free night out:
Get artistic
Where: Ceramic Café Studio, 4338, rue Saint-Denis
Reason to go: This is a great option if you're looking for a cute date, a fun night with friends, or a chance to replace that mug you broke last week. You can choose from more than 2,000 pieces to paint including cups, candle holders, and picture frames. When you’ve finished painting, a member of staff will glaze and fire your work in a kiln — the pieces can be picked up a week later. The studio is open until midnight on Friday and Saturday. It serves food and provides artistic consultants to help you choose your materials and realise your artistic vision.
Have a late coffee
Where: Café Olympico, 124, rue Saint Viateur Ouest
Reason to go: This iconic café serves up some of Montreal’s best coffee from 6 a.m. to midnight. It’s almost always busy, even late at night, and has a conversational din similar to that of a bar. Its menu of cold and hot drinks has something for everyone and if you have a sweet tooth, you can choose from a variety of pastries. The Mile End location has plenty of seating and televisions playing soccer and other sports. If you’re looking for an alcohol-free spot to chat with friends, people-watch with a date, or write your novel, Cafe Olimpico is a great bet.
Enter a new reality
Where: 910, rue Jean-Talon Est
Reason to go: If you’re looking to escape the memory of a tough work week, virtual reality might be the answer. You can leave the city behind and dive into a world infested with zombies, defy gravity alongside wacky creatures, escape an evil henchman with your friends, and much more. Zero Latency offers virtual reality experiences for up to eight people. Each game is approximately 15 to 30 minutes long and you must make a booking in advance. You won’t have to worry about bumping into walls given the venue’s size and its built-in safety mechanisms, allowing for full immersion.More at zerolatencyvr.com
Take in a midnight movie
Where: 3575, ave Parc
Reason to go: Moviegoers have been frequenting Cinèma du Parc since 1976. Its unique programming includes festivals, premiers, and Minuit au Parc. Midnight movie screenings hit peak popularity in the 1970s. Often the selected films were edgy or controversial, more fitted to a nocturnal crowd. Cinèma du Parc is reviving this tradition by showing late-night films every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. These screenings run from March until October but in the winter months, you can check out their regular programming. The showings are typically at 9:30, not midnight, and feature an exciting movie program. If you want the chance to see a classic movie on the big screen for the first time, be introduced to a film you’ve never heard of, or simply spend an evening with fellow cinephiles, check out Minuit au Parc.More at cinemaduparc.com
Go bouldering
Where: 5600, avenue De Gaspé (Mile End); 1555, rue Saint-Patrick (Pointe-Saint-Charles); 4137, boulevard LaSalle (Verdun)
Reason to go: Bouldering at Allez-Up is an endorphin-packed alternative to a night out at the bar. Day passes are available, but, if you’re new to climbing, their introductory class includes a week of access to their equipment and walls. Bouldering does not use harnesses or ropes, instead, climbers fall onto a crash mat. Proper footwear is required however, bouldering shoes are available to rent at all three locations. This activity is a full-body workout and perfect if you want to spend the night flexing muscles you didn’t know you had!More at allezup.com
Try an escape room
Where: Ezkapaz, 3955, boul. Saint-Laurent
Reason to go: Ezkapaz’s "Manoir" offers three different escape rooms in the Cadevera Family Manor. Each room offers an interactive story steeped in the lore of this mysterious family. Each experience lasts about an hour and you can play with up to six or seven friends, depending on which room you choose. The games are available in French and English and don’t require any physical force. You can test your teamwork and investigative prowess while racing against the clock.
Paddle around the canal
Where: 2727, rue Saint-Patrick
Reason to go: Few activities are more romantic than a swan boat. Lachine Nautical Centre is less than a ten-minute walk from Atwater Market. Boats available for rental include kayaks, canoes, paddle boards, and pedalos. While walk-in bookings are accepted if there are available boats, you can also reserve a spot online. Opening hours are weather and season-dependent so make sure to check the website before you go. This activity is also perfect for a date since pedalos require little skill and give you ample opportunity to talk to your partner.More at aventuresh2o.ca
Listen to a concert
Where: 1600, rue Saint-Urbain
Reason to go: If you’re looking to feel fancy for a night, this is your chance. The Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal performs in an ornate hall that seats more than 2,000 people. The orchestra’s program is varied, so be sure to look on their calendar for a performance that piques your interest. There’s no dress code, so you can also wear your comfiest clothes and relax to live classical music.More at osm.ca
Hang out at the park
Where: Parc LaFontaine, 3819, ave Calixa-Lavallée
Reason to go: This Plateau park has wide open green spaces and a large pond. When the weather is warmer, people flock to this park to read under large shady trees, watch the ducks, and picnic with friends. From December 16 to March 2, the pond becomes a skating rink open daily from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. If you don’t have skates, there's a rental shop on-site. During the summer months, you can take in free shows at the Théâtre de Verdure, a more than 2,000-person venue showing music, dance, circus, and more. Their event lineup is available on the Théâtre de Verdure Facebook page.