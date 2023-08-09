This Pizza Parlour In Montreal Serves The Most Saucy Pizza
It'll leave you craving more!
With roots going back to 1959, this third-generation family-owned gem is a culinary landmark. Born out of the original Café Gentile on Chabanel and Park Ave, it's been serving up deliciousness for decades. The Westmount location opened in 2016, and brought in an upscale night menu and a classic lunch menu. But 2020 was when the pizza magic truly began.
Featuring a scrumptious blend of three different styles of pizza, from thin crust New York style to Brooklyn Square Pizza, and not forgetting the artisanal individual pies, there's a slice for every pizza lover out there. And if your appetite is as big as your love for pizza, the menu also features mouth-watering arancini, eggplant fritters, mozzarella sticks, salads, and pasta.
Gentile Pizza Parlour
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 4134 Saint-Catherine St, Westmount, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's an homage to the 80s, with vintage Pac-man pinball machines, and a vibrant vinyl DJ spinning records every Friday night to add a funky beat to your pizza feast. The cocktail menu is an adventure in itself, perfect for those looking to unwind in style.