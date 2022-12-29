Tim Hortons Revealed The Canadian Cities That Liked Its Products The Most In 2022
Looking at you, Dorval.
National purveyor of morning coffee, quick afternoon snacks and sugary (so, so sugary) confections, Tim Hortons, has revealed the Canadian cities that stood out in 2022 for their love of the chain's most popular food and drinks. The city of Montreal, itself, was not among them.
However, Dorval received a distinction for being Canada's biggest fan of Tims lattes. Apparently, the inhabitants of the on-island suburb can't stand their coffee without milk. It's the only place in Quebec that figured on the list.
Here are the other Canadian cities and towns that had the highest per capita sales of Tims favourites:
- Farmer's Wraps — Port Hope, Ontario
- Original Blend Coffee — Miramichi, New Brunswick
- Loaded Wraps — Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
- Steeped Teas — Cape Breton, Nova Scotia
- Iced Coffees — Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
- Espresso shots — Windsor, Ontario
- Americanos — Langford, British Columbia
- Tea lattes — Prince George, British Columbia
- Quenchers — Timmins, Ontario
A map of Canada showing the cities and towns with the most per capita purchases of popular Tim Hortons products in 2022.CNW Group/Tim Hortons